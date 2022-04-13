NAFDAC raises hope of COVID-19 vaccine production

… raises concern over 10% antimalarial drugs falsification

The Director General of the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Christiana Adeyeye, yesterday raised the hope that Nigeria would soon join the league of nations producing COVID-19 vaccinations, a development that could end the country’s dependence on foreign countries for vaccine support. Also, she disclosed that a recent United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and NAFDAC survey in 11 Nigerian has revealed nine to 10 per cent falsification of antimalarials in the country. Adeyeye made these known during a media briefing on her fourth year anniversary in office, which held in Lagos yesterday.

Addressing the media, the director general disclosed that the agency has been working on how producing COVID-19 and other vaccines could be possible in the country in the last one and half years. According to her, Nigeria was announced to be part of the hub including South Africa as one of the six countries that will be able to manufacture MnRA vaccine.

Speaking further, Adeyeye said: “The minister of health has gone through different part ways to ensure that this happens.” On another front, the director general of NAFDAC stated that the government also has a public private partnership arrangement with Biovaccines in which the Federal Government has 49 per cent stake while May and Baker, a private pharmaceutical company, has 51 per cent in the company that would soon be producing vaccines in the country. “This agreement between the duo started a long time ago but not just for COVID-19 vaccine alone,” she added.

