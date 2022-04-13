News

NAFDAC raises hope of COVID-19 vaccine production

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

… raises concern over 10% antimalarial drugs falsification

The Director General of the National Agency of Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Christiana Adeyeye, yesterday raised the hope that Nigeria would soon join the league of nations producing COVID-19 vaccinations, a development that could end the country’s dependence on foreign countries for vaccine support. Also, she disclosed that a recent United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and NAFDAC survey in 11 Nigerian has revealed nine to 10 per cent falsification of antimalarials in the country. Adeyeye made these known during a media briefing on her fourth year anniversary in office, which held in Lagos yesterday.

Addressing the media, the director general disclosed that the agency has been working on how producing COVID-19 and other vaccines could be possible in the country in the last one and half years. According to her, Nigeria was announced to be part of the hub including South Africa as one of the six countries that will be able to manufacture MnRA vaccine.

Speaking further, Adeyeye said: “The minister of health has gone through different part ways to ensure that this happens.” On another front, the director general of NAFDAC stated that the government also has a public private partnership arrangement with Biovaccines in which the Federal Government has 49 per cent stake while May and Baker, a private pharmaceutical company, has 51 per cent in the company that would soon be producing vaccines in the country. “This agreement between the duo started a long time ago but not just for COVID-19 vaccine alone,” she added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG, labour meet Thursday over electricity, fuel hike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government will on Thursday meet again with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the threat by the organised labour to proceed on an indefinite strike and protest over the hike in electricity tariffs and fuel pump price. The FG is expected to unfold its palliative plans during the […]
News

UNIBEN: No cause for alarm over server hitch

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Against the backdrop of the Tuesday collapse of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Central Server, the management of the institution yesterday said that there is no cause for alarm over technical hitches which led to collapse of its server shortly after the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), held in the university. It attributed the problem […]
News

Bandits demand N500m for abducted Niger commissioner’s release

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

The abductors of Niger State Commissioner for information and Strategy, Mohammed Idris, have demanded N500 million for his release.   New Telegraph learnt that the kidnappers in the early hours of Tues  day contacted a member of his family to make their demand.   The commissioner was abducted from Baban Tunga in Tafa Local Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica