NAFDAC reiterates commitment to safe pesticide regulation, control

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stressed its commitment to ensuring that all pesticides being used in the country are safe, of good quality and in compliance with global best practices. Director-General Mojisola Adeyeye said in a statement on Tuesday the agency has continually reviewed its guidelines and strengthened collaboration with relevant stakeholders, ministries, departments and agencies.

According to her, the agency in its effort to safeguard the health of Nigerians has always put measures in place to arrest or mitigate abuse and misuse of Agrochemicals by banning the importation and manufacture of certain agricultural formations such as Dichlorvos, banning hawking of all agrochemical formations amongst other control measures.

 

