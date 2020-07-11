NAFDAC says Pax Herbal Cugzin ‘safe to use’, not for COVID-19 treatment

Appolonia Adeyemi

Contrary to reports making rounds that NAFDAC has approved Pax Herbal Cugzin capsule for COVID-19 treatment, the agency clarified on Saturday, that the herbal drug was listed as “safe to use,” saying it has not evaluated claims by the manufacturers.

In a statement signed by Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General, NAFDAC the agency further explained that NAFDAC only approve herbal drug to ensure that it is not injurious to consumers and not based on efficacy.

The clarification came on the heels of NAFDAC announcement that it was currently processing 21 herbal medicinal products for “Safe to use” or listing status.

Incidentally the Director of Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories, Ewu in Edo State, Rev Fr. Anselm Adodo claimed on Friday that NAFDAC has finally approved Pax Herbal Cugzin for the treatment of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The statement on the Facebook page of Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories reads: “We are happy to confirm that our CVD PLUS, which has been renamed Cugzin has been issued NAFDAC number, as ‘an immune booster and anti-infective’.

“We are aware that there is a lot of anxiety in the land and people are hungry for any reliable immune booster as prevention.

“Pax Herbal Cugzin will help to boost body immunity, as there is yet no officially approved drug for the cure of COVID-19.

“We ask our followers to look out on our Facebook page for official statements and be weary of different claims or stories or images on social media about our products.”

In an internal memo that went viral on social media, Adodo further asserted that the Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories got the NAFDAC approval after a series of screening, spanning eight weeks, saying: “NAFDAC has today approved our Paxherbal COVID-19 herbal drug, Paxherbal Cugzin, for public use.”

However, in a swift reaction, NAFDAC wrote a disclaimer substantiating its position in a statement signed by its Director General, Prof. Mojisol Adeyeye, Saturday.

The statement reads: ‘Paxherbal applied for Listing of Pax Herbal Cugzin capsule 290mg which was approved by NAFDAC and listed as ‘Safe to use.’

“The applicant claimed that it is an immune booster and an anti- infective.

“However, as part of the labelling of the product, and in line with global practice, a Disclaimer is on the product label, which clearly states that the claims have not been evaluated by NAFDAC.”

On the 21 herbal medicinal products NAFDAC is currently processing for “Safe to use” or listing status, the agency said many of the applicants claim that their products were immune boosters and anti-invectives useful for relief of symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19.

However, no clinical study has been done yet on any of the products to prove their claim of efficacy.

Listing status involves the review of the composition of the formulation, the labelling of the product, the process of manufacture and “Safe to use” testing.

