NAFDAC seals 25 water factories for operating illegally

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed 25 water factories for illegal operation and poor quality production in Kwara, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Kwara State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Azikiwe Kenneth, said this in a statement on Monday. Kenneth explained that the agency had shut down five illegal packaged water manufacturing factories that were operating without registration from the agency and that some arrests had been made.

He said the suspects were caught in the act and confessed that they had been operating without NAFDAC registration number.

The coordinator also disclosed that one of the suspects was manufacturing packaged-water in his residence, adding that an additional 20 registered packaged water manufacturing factories were also sealed for failing to meet the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements.

The NAFDAC boss stated that those involved would be sanctioned in line with the NAFDAC regulations and according to the law.

