NAFDAC seals Abuja shops for selling unregistered aphrodisiacs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed two shops in Abuja for selling unapproved aphrodisiacs. NAFDAC’s Deputy Director, Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, Tamanuwa Baba, said the operation, followed intelligence reports received about the shops.

He said the shops were located at the Zuba Central motor park and Utako main market. Baba identified some of the unregistered sex enhancers as ‘Hajiya Ayesha Snuff, AK47, Bulletproof and Hajiya Aysha Maisanda’. “The products are meant to boost sexual performance and some were said to have been manufactured in Ghana,” NAN quoted him as saying. “NAFDAC laboratory analysis indicates that these products contain a chemical substance called Pyridine which is potentially harmful to the human body. “We found a lot of unregistered products in the two shops. We will begin immediate investigations.”

