NAFDAC Seals Shops For Selling Harmful Sex Enhancer Drugs In Abuja

Boma Achenimie

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has sealed two shops at the Zuba central motor park and Utako main market in Abuja for allegedly selling unapproved products to Nigerians.

Some of the unregistered products that were found are aphrodisiacs: “Hajiya Ayesha Snuff, AK47, Bulletproof, and Hajiya Aysha Maisanda.

Mr Tamanuwa Baba, Deputy Director of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, NAFDAC, who disclosed this on Wednesday said the operation followed intelligence reports received about the shops.

The products are meant to stimulate sexual performance and some were said to have been manufactured in Ghana.

“NAFDAC laboratory analysis indicates that these products contain a chemical substance called Pyridine which is potentially harmful to the human body. 

“We found a lot of unregistered products in the two shops. We will begin immediate investigations,” he said.

 Baba added that the agency has comprehended the sales representative in the Zuba shop pending when the owner of the shop will return from his journey.

According to him, a similar set of products was also discovered in a shop in Utako known as Kabo Investment Limited.

He said that it was scary that some of the products have flooded the Nigerian market and that they are fast spreading because the agency conducted a similar operation in Sokoto where some of the products were removed from a shop. 

“I can tell you that Pyridine which is the chemical that is contained in some of these products can cause cancer, skin irritation, and even lead to death

Boma Achenimie

