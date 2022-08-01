NAFDAC secures 3years imprisonment against falsified drug merchant in Kano

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has secured a judgement of three years jail term fine against a falsified drugs merchant in Kano State.

In a statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant of NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, in Lagos on Sunday, a 41-year-old man, Innocent Oparah, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine for endangering lives of innocent consumers through the circulation of fake drugs.

NAFDAC secured the conviction at the Federal High Court Kano presided over by Hon. Justice Ibrahim Mark with charge No FHC/ KN /51/2019.

The convict was charged to court for labelling paracetamol as Quinine Sulphate & Nivaquine (Chloroquine) tablets at D222 Sabon Gari Market, Kano.

Count one states: ‘’that you, Innocent Okparah of D222 Sabon Gari Market, Kano State on or about the 20th of October 2018 at the above address within the jurisdiction of this honorable court was found in possession of fake drugs, to wit: Quinine Sulphate and Nivaquine chloroquine 100mg thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(a) of the Counterfeit and fake drugs and unwholesome processed foods(miscellaneous provisions) Act, Cap C34, LEN 2004 and punishable under section 3 (1) (a) of the same Act’’.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...