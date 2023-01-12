News

NAFDAC seeks regulation for therapeutic medicines, vaccines

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has sought for a regulatory system for effective quality therapeutic medicines and vaccines in low and medium income countries. The D-G made the appeal in a statement signed by the agency’s resident media consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, yesterday in Abuja.

The D-G made the assertion while speaking at the hybrid University of California San Francisco UCSF)-Stanford Centre of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation, (UCSF-Stanford CERSI) summit in the United States. Adeyeye spoke at the summit as the only panelist selected from Africa on the theme: “Building a Global Vision for Product and Drug Development: Challenges and Opportunities.” Adeyeye said only a strong regulatory system would guarantee and accelerate the development, approval, and access of safe and effective quality therapeutic medicines and vaccines in low, medium income countries of the world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN earns N1.38bn from BDCs’ license renewal fees

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raked in a total of N1.38 billion from Bureaux De Change’ (BDCs) annual license renewal fees for this year, New Telegraph’s findings show. Statutorily, every BDC is expected pay an annual license renewal fee of N250,000 by the end of January each year.   Thus, with latest data obtained […]
News

RIVERS: Two drown as pirates attack boats

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

At least two persons are feared dead and two others injured after armed men suspected to be sea pirates attacked two boats along the waters of Aru-Gbanaama and Polokiri in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State. According to sources, the two were among 14 passengers that jumped into the water when the pirates attacked […]
News

Ohanaeze felicitates with ex-Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amechi @92

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The pan-Igbo sociopolitical organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has felicitated with elder statesman and Nigeria’s First Republic Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, as he marked his 92nd birthday. In a statement issued to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by Ambassador George Obiozor, President- General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the group described Amechi as a quintessential Igbo titan, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica