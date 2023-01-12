NAFDAC seeks regulation for therapeutic medicines, vaccines

Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has sought for a regulatory system for effective quality therapeutic medicines and vaccines in low and medium income countries. The D-G made the appeal in a statement signed by the agency’s resident media consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, yesterday in Abuja.

The D-G made the assertion while speaking at the hybrid University of California San Francisco UCSF)-Stanford Centre of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation, (UCSF-Stanford CERSI) summit in the United States. Adeyeye spoke at the summit as the only panelist selected from Africa on the theme: “Building a Global Vision for Product and Drug Development: Challenges and Opportunities.” Adeyeye said only a strong regulatory system would guarantee and accelerate the development, approval, and access of safe and effective quality therapeutic medicines and vaccines in low, medium income countries of the world.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...