NAFDAC seeks regulation for therapeutic medicines, vaccines

Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Moji Adeyeye, has sought for a regulatory system for effective quality therapeutic medicines and vaccines in low and medium income countries. The D-G made the appeal in a statement signed by the agency’s resident media consultant, Mr Olusayo Akintola, yesterday in Abuja.
The D-G made the assertion while speaking at the hybrid University of California San Francisco UCSF)-Stanford Centre of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation, (UCSF-Stanford CERSI) summit in the United States. Adeyeye spoke at the summit as the only panelist selected from Africa on the theme: “Building a Global Vision for Product and Drug Development: Challenges and Opportunities.” Adeyeye said only a strong regulatory system would guarantee and accelerate the development, approval, and access of safe and effective quality therapeutic medicines and vaccines in low, medium income countries of the world.