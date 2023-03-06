NAFDAC seeks synergy between India-Nigeria pharmaceutical sector, warns against fake drugs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called for a synergy between Nigeria and India Pharmaceutical sectors with a view to providing unhindered access to medicines that are safe, efficacious, affordable and of the required quality. The Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who made the admonition at the India-Nigeria Pharmaceuticals and Health Industry forum organised in Lagos on March 2, disclosed that as an ML3 Agency, the Agency is strongly averse to unethical practices, noting that NAFDAC will not fail to protect public health through enforcement of appropriate sanctions when and where the need arises.

