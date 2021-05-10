NAFDAC sensitises 700 MSMEs on product registration, others

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has begun a nationwide sensitization campaign on product registration and value addition for operators of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who spoke at a one-day sensitization campaign in Damaturu, Yobe State, noted that the campaign was necessary given the critical role MSMEs play in the nation’s economy.

A statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, by NAFDAC’s Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, said the DG represented by NAFDAC Zonal Director, North-East, Dr Bukar Usman, said value addition entailed transforming or converting raw materials into finished or semi-finished products while maintaining product quality.

According to her, the Agency was hopeful the number of people engaged in adding value to their products by registering their products with NAFDAC in order to safeguard the health of the public would increase after the sensitisation campaign

