News

NAFDAC sensitises 700 MSMEs on product registration, others

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

 

 

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has begun a nationwide sensitization campaign on product registration and value addition for operators of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

 

Director General of  NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who spoke at a one-day sensitization campaign in Damaturu, Yobe State, noted that the campaign was necessary given the critical role MSMEs play in the nation’s economy.

 

A statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, by NAFDAC’s Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, said the DG represented by NAFDAC Zonal Director, North-East, Dr Bukar Usman, said value addition entailed transforming or converting raw materials into finished or semi-finished products while maintaining product quality.

 

According to her, the Agency was hopeful the number of people engaged in adding value to their products by registering their products with NAFDAC in order to safeguard the health of the public would increase after the sensitisation campaign

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

N-Power: ‘Bad eggs’ blackmailing FG demanding N300bn grant –Minister

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which is saddled with the responsibility of facilitating the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), yesterday said the Federal Government was being blackmailed by a group of people claiming to be NPower beneficiaries. It can be recalled that some N-Power beneficiaries staged a protest at the […]
News

Ogun to digitalise state libraries

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government yesterday expressed its determination to ensure that all the six state libraries are provided with necessary equipment and facilities towards upgrading them to e-library, function properly and make them more conducive to interested readers. Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, made this known during a monitoring exercise at […]
News

EndSars: A’Ibom panel receives 92 petitions, considers 2 cases of murder

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

The Judicial Panel of Investigation on Incidences of police brutality and other human rights violations in Akwa Ibom State yesterday received shocking cases of extra-judicial killings by the police as it commenced sitting.   The Akwa Ibom State Government had on October 20, set up a judicial panel to investigate complaints of police brutality, human […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica