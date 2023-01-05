News

NAFDAC shoots IGR to N2.5bn, creates Women’s Health office

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Re-appointed Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has said the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the agency tripled to N2.5 billion while the user fees more than doubled to N15 billion, during her first tenure. Adeyeye disclosed this in her second-term resumption speech presented at a media briefing in Abuja which was joined virtually by other media practitioners from other states of the federation.

Delivering the speech yesterday, titled ‘Continuation Of Transformative Leadership of NAFDAC,’ she said although, she had met an Agency with glaring symptoms of sundry administrative and procedural lapses including a huge debt of N3.2 billion, a dismally low IGR of N700 million and a collection of N7 billion as user fees, under her better financial management, “The IGR have tripled to 2.5 billion Naira. User fees have more than doubled to 15 billion Naira.” In addition, Adeyeye said: “The N3.02 billion inherited debt was paid off within my first year in office.

“The sum of about N180 million were discovered to be fictitious.” Speaking further on Strategic Goals For 2023- 2028, the director general of NAFDAC unveiled a plan for the Create Office of Women’s Health, which would understudy drugs, cosmetics, and food products that affect women, the unborn and the child.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC approves N3.5bn for security screening systems, lightening of airports

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N3,523,592,079.60 for the procurement of security screening systems and the lighting of some airports in the country. Briefing newsmen after the weekly FEC meeting on Wednesday chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his spokesman, Laolu Akande, who stood in for the Minister of Aviation, […]
News

We are moving towards the peak of COVID 19 infection in Bayelsa – Apoku

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Chairman of COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Inodu Apoku yesterday warned that the number of coronavirus cases will increase in the next few weeks as many people are going to get infected. He lamented that the state was moving towards the peak of the infection, and urged the people of the state not […]
News

Buhari speaks on Edo election

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the election process in Edo State, which led to the victory of the incumbent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Godwin Obaseki, as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The position of the President was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica