NAFDAC shoots IGR to N2.5bn, creates Women’s Health office

Re-appointed Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has said the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the agency tripled to N2.5 billion while the user fees more than doubled to N15 billion, during her first tenure. Adeyeye disclosed this in her second-term resumption speech presented at a media briefing in Abuja which was joined virtually by other media practitioners from other states of the federation.

Delivering the speech yesterday, titled ‘Continuation Of Transformative Leadership of NAFDAC,’ she said although, she had met an Agency with glaring symptoms of sundry administrative and procedural lapses including a huge debt of N3.2 billion, a dismally low IGR of N700 million and a collection of N7 billion as user fees, under her better financial management, “The IGR have tripled to 2.5 billion Naira. User fees have more than doubled to 15 billion Naira.” In addition, Adeyeye said: “The N3.02 billion inherited debt was paid off within my first year in office.

“The sum of about N180 million were discovered to be fictitious.” Speaking further on Strategic Goals For 2023- 2028, the director general of NAFDAC unveiled a plan for the Create Office of Women’s Health, which would understudy drugs, cosmetics, and food products that affect women, the unborn and the child.

