NAFDAC shuts company for revalidating expired products

In its renewed efforts to rid the country of unwholesome foods and other consumables to safeguard the health of the Nigerian populace, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC has shut a food manufacturing company over revalidation of expired Curry and Thyme spices.

This is contained in a statement from NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola.

According to the statement, following a tip-off, operatives of the Investigation and Enforcement directorate of NAFDAC swooped on the main warehouse and factory of Every Rose Limited manufacturers of Som- Geo brand of spices located at Petu Village, Cele 2, Bus Stop Off Ibeju-Lekki, and No. 23, Tunji Lekki, Bello Street, Penuncular Stream 2, Lekki, Lagos respectively.

Sequel to the visit by the NAFDAC Officials, it was discovered that large quantities of expired Curry and Thyme spices were stored in the warehouse with packaging materials, labels as well as stamps that were being used to illegally revalidate the already expired products (Spices).

In a statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola on Sunday, February 7, 2021, the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, expressed her abhorrence of the act and disclosed that the company will be heavily sanctioned for endangering public health.

According to Prof Adeyeye, the two locations visited were sealed and placed on hold, adding that the company staff found revalidating the aforementioned products at the factory have been apprehended and taken to NAFDAC Investigation & Enforcement office for further investigation.

The statement added that different finished products and working tools were found in the factory while the business owner, a lady, (names withheld) is at large. Records available in NAFDAC had shown that the company located at 19, Adelajo Ojo Crescent, Magodo, Lagos, registered 16 different products for listing under the brand name SOMGEO and these include SOMGEO Ginger Powder, SOMGEO Garlic Powder, SOMGEO Thyme Leaves and SOMGEO Mixed Spices Powder, amongst others.

The registration however, expired on December 5, 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...