NAFDAC: Strange illness in Kano caused by food poisoning

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) yesterday said the strange illness witnessed in Kano State recently was caused by food poisoning. NAFDAC’s Director- General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, confirmed this in an interview with Channels Television.

The outbreak of the infection had led to the death of two persons and the hospitalisation of 183 others in the state. As of the time of reporting, the cause of the illness was only suspected to be food poisoning. However, the state Ministry of Health confirmed that the affected patients presented symptoms of haematuria, which normally caused bloody urine or dark urine, fever, lethargy, and sometimes jaundice. Adeyeye described the incident as “very serious,” adding however that the investigation was still going on.

“The Kano incident is a case of food poisoning with flavoured drinks that has a chemical called Dansami. It is very serious because the food poisoning resulted in diarrhoea, vomiting and hospitalisation,” she said. “Our zonal director is on top of this and our pharmacovigilance officers are also investigating what actually happened.

“We’re going to do a lot of testing in the lab to know the nature of this chemical that probably led to the food poisoning,” she said. The director-general, however, said that she was yet to have details on the origin of the flavoured drinks. She said though the chances of recurrence were minimal, NAFDAC was yet to find out if it approved the manufacturing of the drink. “But our pharmacovigilance is already there; so once we discover the cause, we’ll know what next to do in terms of arresting the culprit or bringing them to the office to know what is going on,” she said.

