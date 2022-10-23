NAFDAC targets WHO’s maturity level 4 certification

…builds seven new state offices

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had pledged to ensure it attains the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level Four certification, which would place pharmaceutical products manufactured in Nigeria in a better pedestal to compete favourably in the global market.

NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who spoke while commissioning the NAFDAC State Office in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the weekend, recalled that the Agency in March 2022 attained Maturity Level 3 in the WHO Global Benchmarking Tools, placing NAFDAC among the recognised regulatory Agencies in the world.

She said: “The Agency is not resting on its oars but is working assiduously towards the attainment of Maturity Level 4 and the sustenance of its developmental strides.”

However, to achieve this, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye emphasized the importance of sound infrastructure, equipment, a conducive work environment for staff, and accessible office locations for the stakeholders alike.

She also noted that to meet the Agency’s mandate, the management under her supervision has embarked on a journey of strengthening the processes of the Agency through the establishment, implementation, and continual improvement of the Quality Management System.

