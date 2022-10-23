Health

NAFDAC targets WHO’s maturity level 4 certification

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

…builds seven new state offices

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had pledged to ensure it attains the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level Four certification, which would place pharmaceutical products manufactured in Nigeria in a better pedestal to compete favourably in the global market.

NAFDAC Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who spoke while commissioning the NAFDAC State Office in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the weekend, recalled that the Agency in March 2022 attained Maturity Level 3 in the WHO Global Benchmarking Tools, placing NAFDAC among the recognised regulatory Agencies in the world.

She said: “The Agency is not resting on its oars but is working assiduously towards the attainment of Maturity Level 4 and the sustenance of its developmental strides.”

However, to achieve this, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye emphasized the importance of sound infrastructure, equipment, a conducive work environment for staff, and accessible office locations for the stakeholders alike.

She also noted that to meet the Agency’s mandate, the management under her supervision has embarked on a journey of strengthening the processes of the Agency through the establishment, implementation, and continual improvement of the Quality Management System.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

Foundation set to reduce mortality from emergencies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Trauma, according to some emergency experts, is considered as one of the leading cause of death in individuals between the ages of one and 44 years. It is said to be the third most common cause of death regardless of age. In order to reduce the morbidity and mortality rates associated with traumatic injuries, a […]
Health

China’s CanSino defends coronavirus vaccine candidate after experts cast doubt

Posted on Author Reporter

    China’s CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday that expert opinion on its high-profile coronavirus vaccine candidate should not be followed “blindly” without sufficient clinical trial data. Scientists outside the company have expressed concern that the effectiveness of CanSino’s candidate Ad5-nCoV, which is based on a common cold virus to which many people have […]
Health

Cocoyam helps to boost immunity, eliminates dangerous free radicals

Posted on Author ADODO-ANSELM

Cocoyam used to be an ordinary stable in Nigerian homes in the past. Then we went to school and became ‘educated’. The result is that we lost interest in our local food and developed a taste for processed foods. When you buy, and eat such processed food, you are regarded as ‘educated’ and ‘high class’. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica