Health

NAFDAC tariff: Pharmacists warn of 45% increase in drug cost

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Against the background of undue increased inspection tariff for good -+manufacturing practice (GMP) and others occasioned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), pharmacists under the auspices of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Branch, have warned of imminent drug scarcity as well as skyrocketing of drug prices in the country.

The Lagos State PSN, which raised the alarm, said if the Presidency does not intervene to address the problem, consumers of health may contend with paying an additional 40 to 45 per cent increase in the price of drugs across the country. These are contained in a statement from the PSN, Lagos State Branch, signed by its chairman, Gbolagade Iyiola.

Consequently, the chairman of PSN in Lagos, called on past presidents of PSN, the Pharmacy Advisory Board and the Presidency to intervene to checkmate the unending excesses of the NAFDAC management. According to Iyiola, the management of NAFDAC has propensities to turn pharmacy practice to a major template of Internally Generated Revenue through its imposition of unending taxes and tariffs imposed on players in the value chain of the pharmaceutical sector.

However, despite the alleged penchant of NAFDAC, the PSN noted that the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has been charged with the general duty of regulating and controlling the practice of the profession in all its aspects and ramifications which several court judgements have affirmed with unambiguous convictions. Iyiola however informed the director general of NAFDAC and her management team that “Pharmacy as a profession is one that is laced with substantial antiquity when it comes to Pharmacy Laws and Regulations as the first set of laws vis the Pharmacy Ordinance of 1887 as amended in 1902 remains the template for the evolution of the Poison and Pharmacy Act of 1958 which established the erstwhile Pharmacists Board of Nigeria (PBN). “By 1964 further amendments ensured that we had an autonomous PBN where all members were Registered Pharmacists.

Strikingly in this evolutionary trend, it has always been the PBN now PCN based on the enactment of Act 91 of 1992 (Cap P17 LFN 2004) that has registered all cadres of pharmaceutical premises from retail, wholesale, distribution, importation and manufacturing in Nigeria.

NAFDAC should therefore look beyond wholesalers for its Internally Generated Revenue. He said the PSN Lagos State Branch will not stand by and watch any group of usurpers mas-querading as messiahs to denigrate and destroy our cherished heritage in Pharmacy practice in Nigeria.

“We bring to the attention of the Director- General and management team that NAFDAC now impose heavy fines albeit arbitrarily on Registered Pharmacies on spurious charges or violations. Although the PSN Lagos State Branch does not encourage breaches in laws, we do not and will certainly not allow the impunity of harassing our members through processes that are not in tandem with normative civility. It should interest the Director-General of NAFDAC that while Registered Pharmacies are recklessly harassed on a routine basis, no Regulatory Officer of NAFDAC has ever visited a private hospital facility to regulate, monitor or control drug use in such untouchable facilities. Players in open markets and illegal premises are also not disturbed. This is why the unregistered pharmacies in private hospital facilities stock all ranges of drugs whether or not they are registered by NAFDAC, he stressed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Expert tasks citizens on protein complement to curb deficiency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In furtherance of efforts to stem the tide of protein deficiency in the country, especially in the light of the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Nigerians have been advised to complement their meals with protein food sources. A nutritionist and Chief Lecturer at the Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Lagos, Dr. Beatrice Oganah (PhD), […]
Health

COVID-19: Ogun tasks parents on rising teenage pregnancies

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, has advised parents in the state to always engage their children, especially teenagers, in productive activities during the period of school closure. Coker said it was imperative towards preventing the children from turning to sex as recreation during the closure caused by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. […]
Health

NLC demands  payment of outstanding salaries owed health workers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has called on the Federal Government to address all pending issues revolving around health workers salaries, especially the two months’ salaries owed the workers from 2018, and conclusion of negotiations on salary adjustment. President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who made the call at the 2020 Global […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica