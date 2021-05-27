NAFDAC tariff: Pharmacists warn of 45% increase in drug cost

Against the background of undue increased inspection tariff for good -+manufacturing practice (GMP) and others occasioned by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), pharmacists under the auspices of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Lagos State Branch, have warned of imminent drug scarcity as well as skyrocketing of drug prices in the country.

The Lagos State PSN, which raised the alarm, said if the Presidency does not intervene to address the problem, consumers of health may contend with paying an additional 40 to 45 per cent increase in the price of drugs across the country. These are contained in a statement from the PSN, Lagos State Branch, signed by its chairman, Gbolagade Iyiola.

Consequently, the chairman of PSN in Lagos, called on past presidents of PSN, the Pharmacy Advisory Board and the Presidency to intervene to checkmate the unending excesses of the NAFDAC management. According to Iyiola, the management of NAFDAC has propensities to turn pharmacy practice to a major template of Internally Generated Revenue through its imposition of unending taxes and tariffs imposed on players in the value chain of the pharmaceutical sector.

However, despite the alleged penchant of NAFDAC, the PSN noted that the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has been charged with the general duty of regulating and controlling the practice of the profession in all its aspects and ramifications which several court judgements have affirmed with unambiguous convictions. Iyiola however informed the director general of NAFDAC and her management team that “Pharmacy as a profession is one that is laced with substantial antiquity when it comes to Pharmacy Laws and Regulations as the first set of laws vis the Pharmacy Ordinance of 1887 as amended in 1902 remains the template for the evolution of the Poison and Pharmacy Act of 1958 which established the erstwhile Pharmacists Board of Nigeria (PBN). “By 1964 further amendments ensured that we had an autonomous PBN where all members were Registered Pharmacists.

Strikingly in this evolutionary trend, it has always been the PBN now PCN based on the enactment of Act 91 of 1992 (Cap P17 LFN 2004) that has registered all cadres of pharmaceutical premises from retail, wholesale, distribution, importation and manufacturing in Nigeria.

NAFDAC should therefore look beyond wholesalers for its Internally Generated Revenue. He said the PSN Lagos State Branch will not stand by and watch any group of usurpers mas-querading as messiahs to denigrate and destroy our cherished heritage in Pharmacy practice in Nigeria.

“We bring to the attention of the Director- General and management team that NAFDAC now impose heavy fines albeit arbitrarily on Registered Pharmacies on spurious charges or violations. Although the PSN Lagos State Branch does not encourage breaches in laws, we do not and will certainly not allow the impunity of harassing our members through processes that are not in tandem with normative civility. It should interest the Director-General of NAFDAC that while Registered Pharmacies are recklessly harassed on a routine basis, no Regulatory Officer of NAFDAC has ever visited a private hospital facility to regulate, monitor or control drug use in such untouchable facilities. Players in open markets and illegal premises are also not disturbed. This is why the unregistered pharmacies in private hospital facilities stock all ranges of drugs whether or not they are registered by NAFDAC, he stressed.

Like this: Like Loading...