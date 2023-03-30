News

NAFDAC tasks water producers on good manufacturing practices

National Agency for Food and Drug Ad- ministration and Con- trol (NAFDAC), has admonished packaged and sachet water producers across the country to always adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) as enunciated by the Agency to safeguard the wellbeing of the consumers.

The admonition was given by Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, at the 2023 World Water Day commemoration in Lagos on Wednesday. Adeyeye, who was represented by the Director, Food Registration and Regulatory Affairs, Mrs. Abayomi Bolaji Juliana mni, noted that poor quality water kills faster than what could be imagined when consumed by unsuspecting consumers -NAFDAC tasks water producers on good manufacturing practices .

With the theme, ‘’Accelerating Change’’ to solve water and sanitation cri- sis, Prof. Adeyeye stated that ‘’water affects us all, we need everyone to take actions; that means, you and your family, churches, mosques, markets, com- munities etc. can make a difference by changing the way we use, consume, and manage water in our lives.’’

She said World Water Day was celebrated each year to focus attention on the value of freshwater and encourage others to- wards the sustainable use of freshwater resources.

She said: ‘’Right now, we are seriously off-track to meet the sustainable development goal; water and sanitation for all in 2030.”

