NAFDAC to sanction restaurants using paracetamol to quicken cooking

The National Agency for Food and Drug, Administration and Control ((NAFDAC) is to intensify surveillance on restaurants and fast food spots to identify and sanction those using paracetamol tablet in food preparation. This is following against the series of allegations leveled on some restaurants in Maiduguri of using paracetamol to fasten the cooking of cow-tail and cow-legs.

The Coordinator of the Agency in Borno state, Mr Nasiru Mato, who made this known to newsmen in Maiduguri yesterday, admitted that the state office had earlier been alerted of possible use of the drug in food preparation which led to a consultative meeting between officials of NAFDAC and service restaurants owners in Borno state. Mato, however, explained samples of such food have to be evaluated in the laboratory before drawing any conclusion and warned that any eatery found wanting would be summarily sanctioned. He assured that the Agency will intensify enlightenment campaign on dangers of using paracetamol and other analgesic to fasten the cooking of food.

