NAFDAC To Stop Use Of Bleaching Creams In Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has disclosed that its efforts aimed at safeguarding the health of Nigerians are still threatened by the level of exposure to harmful chemicals which are used in bleaching the skin as such are capable of increasing the rate of cases of cancer in the country.

It would be recalled that NAFDAC had earlier declared a state of emergency on bleaching after establishing that Nigeria was  ranked first in cases of bleaching among Africans countries.

In her welcome address, the Zonal Director of the agency, Roseline Ajayi, said the purpose of the training was to sensitise journalists on the danger of bleaching cream and regulatory measures to control their misuse.

Speaking in Jos, Plateau State on Friday during the launch of the North Central Zonal Media Sensitisation workshop on the dangers of bleaching creams, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, decried the pervasive use of bleaching creams especially among the women despite the danger inherent in its usage.

Blaming the situation on the lack of awareness on the part of those who indulge in the practice, the Director-General called on the media to assist the agency in educating the citizens so as not to endanger their lives.

Adeyeye stressed, “As we don’t want you to eat food that will cause you problems, we also don’t want you to use creams that will cause a problem for you in the future.

She added that the Federal Government is working assiduously to implement stringent measures against the menace.

