NAFDAC to trace, monitor COVID-19 vaccines, reactions

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said the COVID-19 vaccines once available in the country, would be traced and monitored to safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

Director General NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the disclosure at the Agency’s 2019/2020 Staff Recognition Awards and Sent Forth for Retirees,’ held yesterday virtually for members of staff nationwide.

Adeyeye said the Agency was the second in Africa to adopt traceability on track and trace on the supply chain, to make sure that the product consumed by patients was the same product which left the manufacturers site.

She said: “We are using this for COVID-19 vaccines when they come. NAFDAC is leading on the continent in terms of ensuring that the COVID- 19 vaccines can be tracked and traced to the patients and also, the advent of adverse reactions can be monitored.

“It is because we are changing the way we do things and the way we think because we want to safeguard the lives of our people and without our staff we cannot do it and I am very proud of all of our staff.”

The NAFDAC boss, while noting that the Agency was a leading regulator in Africa driven by international standards and best practices, said in the last three years, digitalisation of regulatory activities, including deployment of electronic platform for online registration and decentralization of registration processes, was established.

