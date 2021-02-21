NAFDAC vows to shutdown water facilities endangering Nigerian’s health

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has vowed to shut down any packaged water production facility that fails the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements, thereby endangering the health of Nigerians.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, who made the vow during a virtual meeting with packaged water producers in the country, pledged to collaborate with the industry players to sanitize the packaged water sector.

Adeyeye, who advised the producers to ensure strict compliance with NAFDAC’s regulatory requirements, expressed dismay that shortly after procuring registration approval, majority of the registered producers numbering over 16,000, more often than not, lower standards and produce packaged water under despicable conditions capable of putting putting the consumers at risk.

According to her, the Agency would intensify its routine monitoring to ensure consistent compliance on GMP and other requirements; and apply appropriate sanctions on defaulters and violators.