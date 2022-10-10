News Top Stories

NAFDAC warns against 4 killer-cough syrups

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned the public to beware of four substandard and contaminated cough syrups which, at the last count, led to the death of 66 children in The Gambia. The four killer-products are: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup. The results of a laboratory analysis on each sample show an unacceptable amount of toxic products, which were fatal to humans when consumed. A statement signed by NAFDAC management and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja warned Nigerians to beware of the products as they were not registered with the Agency, and appealed to those already in possession of the products to discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. The statement partly read: “Laboratory analysis of samples of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants. “Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death. “The stated manufacturer of these products is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products. “All batches of these products listed above should be considered unsafe. The substandard products in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death. The products are not registered by NAFDAC, therefore, should not be in circulation. “To date, these four products have been identified in The Gambia, but may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions. “NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of these substandard cough syrups. All medical products must be obtained from authorised/licenced suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked. “Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any suspicion of adverse drug reaction and substandard and falsified medicines to NAFDAC.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Oji River LGA pledges support for Ugwuanyi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State has promised to support Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general election. Speaking during a solidarity visit to Ugwuanyi at Government House, Enugu, yesterday, the Chairman of the LGA, Chinedu Onyeagba, said the council had agreed to back the governor’s […]
News Top Stories

Assembly plant: FG parleys aircraft manufacturer

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…mulls full production lPlane model perfect for military training   As part of efforts to develop Nigeria’s aviation value chain, the Federal Government has reached out to a Hungarian aircraft    manufacturer, Magnus, over the possibility of setting up a local aircraft assembling plant before 2023.   The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, expressed […]
News

Insane, persistent killing must stop, Buhari warns Zamfara bandits

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…urges military to take battle to criminals President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned bandits operating in Zamfara State to stop insane and persistent killing of people in the state. The President urged the security agencies to take the battle to the criminals in their hideouts in order to stop them in their tracks. The President, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica