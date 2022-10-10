NAFDAC warns against 4 killer-cough syrups

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned the public to beware of four substandard and contaminated cough syrups which, at the last count, led to the death of 66 children in The Gambia. The four killer-products are: Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup. The results of a laboratory analysis on each sample show an unacceptable amount of toxic products, which were fatal to humans when consumed. A statement signed by NAFDAC management and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja warned Nigerians to beware of the products as they were not registered with the Agency, and appealed to those already in possession of the products to discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. The statement partly read: “Laboratory analysis of samples of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants. “Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death. “The stated manufacturer of these products is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited (Haryana, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products. “All batches of these products listed above should be considered unsafe. The substandard products in this alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death. The products are not registered by NAFDAC, therefore, should not be in circulation. “To date, these four products have been identified in The Gambia, but may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions. “NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, retailers and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale and use of these substandard cough syrups. All medical products must be obtained from authorised/licenced suppliers. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked. “Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report any suspicion of adverse drug reaction and substandard and falsified medicines to NAFDAC.”

