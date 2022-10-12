News

NAFDAC warns impostors

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the activities of some impostors and fraudulent individuals impersonating the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye via her social media accounts, Facebook and Linkedin. This development was revealed during a press briefing by NAFDAC on the Substandard (Contaminated) Paediatric Cough Syrups Circulating in The Gambia, held in Abuja yesterday. According to Prof. Adeyeye who addressed the media, part of measures to address the fraud, the social media account of the director general will no longer be in use until further notice.”

 

Our Reporters

