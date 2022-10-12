NAFDAC warns impostors

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised the alarm over the activities of some impostors and fraudulent individuals impersonating the Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye via her social media accounts, Facebook and Linkedin. This development was revealed during a press briefing by NAFDAC on the Substandard (Contaminated) Paediatric Cough Syrups Circulating in The Gambia, held in Abuja yesterday. According to Prof. Adeyeye who addressed the media, part of measures to address the fraud, the social media account of the director general will no longer be in use until further notice.”
Related Articles
Cement Promo: Regulators praise Dangote over N1bn gifts to customers
Principal Administrative Officer of National Lottery Regulation Commission, Mr. Afam Ojeh, yesterday, in Sagamu, Ogun State, lauded the initiative of the Management of Dangote Cement for consistently giving back to its teeming customers through its annual promo, where customers are winning huge sums of money and other lofty items. Ojeh, who represented National Lottery Regulatory […]
Policeman arrested over alleged rape in Aba
Corporal Nwachukwu Chinedu, a policeman, has been arrested in connection to the rape of a female student of the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba. Recall that students of the Abia State Polytechnic on Thursday blocked the major entrance into Aba in protest against the rape of their colleague by the suspect. SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, Abia […]
NCDC confirms 252 new infections, lowest in three months
The daily count of COVID-19 positive samples dropped to a record low on Tuesday with 252 infections confirmed in 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to the breakdown in the Tuesday, August 25 update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Plateau topped the list of states with 50 positive […]
