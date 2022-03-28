NAFDAC: We’ve stepped up our enlightenment campaign in Bayelsa

Metro & Crime

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Director of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC),  Ihekire Chucks at the weekend disclosed that the agency has  sustained the activities of enlightment of the citizenry and  that of inspection, monitoring and sanctions stating that it has helped in curbing the problem of fake products, expired water and drugs in the state.

He therefore urged the Association of Table Water Producers (ATWAP) in the state to step up the level of their compliance with the organisation for maximum performance.

Speaking in Yenagoa during the agency’s inspection of various table water companies in the state, he  said work was  still in progress to make sure that the table water producers comply perfectly.

Chuks said that they will also make sure anytime production is ongoing, the production manager must be around to supervise what is being produced adding that: “Though it iis not yet uhuru for the producers and for us as a body, we will keep on doing our best to make sure that water factories comply with the directives of NAFDAC. We want to make sure that if Bayelsans buy any table water, it is  a safe one.

“The filters are of different sizes and there are scientific reasons for that. It’s very important that some of the biological conterminants are clear from the water so that we can actually get a clean table water we deserve. Those producing must keep to the dictates of NAFDAC because we are safeguiding the health of the nation. We must make sure the people take clean waters at all times.”

Commending the effort of NAFDAC, the state ATWAP Chairman, Chris Ace Erefinyo, said it was  a good thing and highly commendable that the regulatory bodies such as NAFDAC was doing their best to ensure table water producers adhere to the standard and regulations guiding the industry.

 

