NAFDAC workers commence strike over poor welfare, work conditions

Workers at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), commenced a seven-day strike in the early hours of Thursday, to protest poor working conditions, delayed remuneration and discrimination.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Vice Chairman, Medical & Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) NAFDAC branch, Comrade Idzi Isua and Public Relations Officer, Comrade Ejor Michael, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The workers are demanding payment of promotion arrears, upward review of specific job allowances and immediate payment of all pending financial claims by their members.

The statement reads in part: “The Union is demanding for the payment of promotion arrears for 2018 and 2019 promotions owed their members (NAFDAC Staff). More worrisome is that, 2020 promoted staff will soon (also) join the queue. This request has lingered for too long hence the strike action.

“Job Specific Allowance paid to staff of NAFDAC has not been reviewed for the past 10 years or so. Usually, every allowance increases correspondingly with increase in salary. But unfortunately, this has not been so with regard to the Job Specific Allowance. The Union is, therefore, demanding for a review of the said Job Specific Allowance in line with the current National Minimum Rate.

“The Management of NAFDAC hides under COVID-19 to avoid training of staff, despite the fact that trainings have resumed in other MDAs. The Union demands immediate resumption of training for their members.”

