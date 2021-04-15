News

NAFDAC workers commence strike over poor welfare, work conditions

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

Workers at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), commenced a seven-day strike in the early hours of Thursday, to protest poor working conditions, delayed remuneration and discrimination.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Vice Chairman, Medical & Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) NAFDAC branch, Comrade Idzi Isua and Public Relations Officer, Comrade Ejor Michael, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.
The workers are demanding payment of promotion arrears, upward review of specific job allowances and immediate payment of all pending financial claims by their members.
The statement reads in part: “The Union is demanding for the payment of promotion arrears for 2018 and 2019 promotions owed their members (NAFDAC Staff). More worrisome is that, 2020 promoted staff will soon (also) join the queue. This request has lingered for too long hence the strike action.
“Job Specific Allowance paid to staff of NAFDAC has not been reviewed for the past 10 years or so. Usually, every allowance increases correspondingly with increase in salary. But unfortunately, this has not been so with regard to the Job Specific Allowance. The Union is, therefore, demanding for a review of the said Job Specific Allowance in line with the current National Minimum Rate.
“The Management of NAFDAC hides under COVID-19 to avoid training of staff, despite the fact that trainings have resumed in other MDAs. The Union demands immediate resumption of training for their members.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Plane crash: Indonesia divers search wreckage as black box hunt resumes

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Indonesian navy has released footage of divers searching through the wreckage of a passenger plane which crashed into the sea at the weekend as the hunt for its black boxes resumes. Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 left Jakarta with 62 people on board, but vanished from the radar on its way to Borneo island […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu: Our people can’t continue to live in fear

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, declared that the people of the state cannot continue to live in fear as a result of cases of kidnapping, robbery and other criminal activities recorded in the state.   This is as the governor received in his office, the newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police for […]
News

#EndSARS protests: Sanwo-Olu confirms one person has died in hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has confirmed that one person has died from the wounds he suffered during Tuesday night’s security onslaught on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza. In a tweet posted a few minutes ago, Governor Sanwo-Olu wrote: “Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica