Arts & Entertainments

NAFEST 2020: Fake news has put Plateau State in bad light, disregard it – Runsewe

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Comment(0)

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has said that fake news being paraded around had put Plateau State in bad light and urged Nigerians to disregard them.
Runsewe said this while declaring open a Traditional Cuisine Competition taking place at the ongoing 2020 NAFEST festival in Landfield Leisure Park, Jos on Thursday.
He described Plateau State as peaceful and one of the best states to successfully host a very colourful festival in the country recently despite the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling economy.
“Fake news and a lot of bad stories have been flying around putting Plateau State in bad light, infact some participants were advised not to come to the state for fear of the unknown.
“I want Nigerians to disregard these fake news being peddled around, thank God the participants are very delighted to be here and have seen how peaceful, accommodating and beautiful this state is.
“I am appealing that this is the time to change our mindset and showcase ourselves to the world and change the narrative that Nigeria is united and one,” he said.
The Director General stated that 24 states including the FCT have so far participated in the festival which is expected to end on November 28.
Plateau State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Dan Manjang in a remark stated that the multiplying effect of the festival could not be quantified adding that it had united the country and will boost the economy of the state and country at large.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as ‘Clean Water Na Life’ hits airwaves

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

‘Clean Water Na Life’, an awareness campaign production of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources supported by African Development Bank (AfDB) is set to hit the airwaves in two locations across the country.   Produced by Vein Entertainment, the 30 minutes radio and television programme which includes drama segment tagged ‘Prevention is better than cure, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Court fines Toke Makinwa N1m for defaming husband

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi of a Lagos High Court Thursday slammed a N1 million fine on a popular presenter, Omotoke Makinwa, for defaming her estranged husband, Maje Ayida. Delivering judgement in an alleged defamatory suit filed by Ayida, the judge held that certain content of the presenter’s biography titled, ‘On Becoming’, were harmful to Ayida’s personality. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Hollywood producer, Prince Azim of Brunei, dies aged 38

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prince Azim of Brunei – a film producer who rubbed shoulders with the rich and famous – has died aged 38 due to an unclear cause. The southeast Asian country’s government declared a week of national mourning after the prince died on Saturday in the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, reports Sky News. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: