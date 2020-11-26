NAFEST 2020: Fake news has put Plateau State in bad light, disregard it – Runsewe

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has said that fake news being paraded around had put Plateau State in bad light and urged Nigerians to disregard them.

Runsewe said this while declaring open a Traditional Cuisine Competition taking place at the ongoing 2020 NAFEST festival in Landfield Leisure Park, Jos on Thursday.

He described Plateau State as peaceful and one of the best states to successfully host a very colourful festival in the country recently despite the COVID-19 pandemic and dwindling economy.

“Fake news and a lot of bad stories have been flying around putting Plateau State in bad light, infact some participants were advised not to come to the state for fear of the unknown.

“I want Nigerians to disregard these fake news being peddled around, thank God the participants are very delighted to be here and have seen how peaceful, accommodating and beautiful this state is.

“I am appealing that this is the time to change our mindset and showcase ourselves to the world and change the narrative that Nigeria is united and one,” he said.

The Director General stated that 24 states including the FCT have so far participated in the festival which is expected to end on November 28.

Plateau State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Dan Manjang in a remark stated that the multiplying effect of the festival could not be quantified adding that it had united the country and will boost the economy of the state and country at large.

Like this: Like Loading...