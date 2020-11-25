NAFEST 2020: NAFEST has built bridges, brought Nigerians together

The Director General National Council For Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr Olusegun Runsewe has said the 2020 National Festival for Arts and Culture being held in Jos, Plateau State, has built bridges and united Nigerians through culture.

Runsewe said this while speaking with journalists in Jos on Wednesday at the ongoing NAFEST festival.

“The National Council for Arts and Culture has used the 2020 NAFEST to build bridges, to navigate and bring Nigerians together.

“The unity we have witnessed here is unprecedented, people from different parts of this country being united by one thing – culture.

“NAFEST is a platform to unite Nigeria and bring people together, we will continue to do that and we hope Nigeria of our dream won’t be far away,” he said.

Runsewe described Plateau State hosting the 2020 Festival as a blessing as it had all it took to host a cultural festival owing to the different ethnic groups in the state.

He said various participants from other states have expressed shock that Nigeria had a beautiful state that had weather that could only be gotten abroad.

