Arts & Entertainments

NAFEST 2020: NAFEST has built bridges, brought Nigerians together

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Director General National Council For Arts and Culture (NCAC), Mr Olusegun Runsewe has said the 2020 National Festival for Arts and Culture being held in Jos, Plateau State, has built bridges and united Nigerians through culture.
Runsewe said this while speaking with journalists in Jos on Wednesday at the ongoing NAFEST festival.
“The National Council for Arts and Culture has used the 2020 NAFEST to build bridges, to navigate and bring Nigerians together.
“The unity we have witnessed here is unprecedented, people from different parts of this country being united by one thing – culture.
“NAFEST is a platform to unite Nigeria and bring people together, we will continue to do that and we hope Nigeria of our dream won’t be far away,” he said.
Runsewe described Plateau State hosting the 2020 Festival as a blessing as it had all it took to host a cultural festival owing to the different ethnic groups in the state.
He said various participants from other states have expressed shock that Nigeria had a beautiful state that had weather that could only be gotten abroad.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian fumes after paying N100,000 for fake iPhone 11

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

There was pandemonium in Computer village on Thursday after an angry man stormed a phone store to complain over the fake iPhone he bought from the gadget market.   Twitter user, @karenbello who witnessed the incident reported that, the man had given his worker, N100,000 to get him an iPhone from Computer Village, and the […]
Arts & Entertainments

At NAFEST 2020, Lalong calls for delployment of arts, culture for wealth creation

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Musa Pam, Jos

The Governor of Plateau State and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, has called for the deployment of arts and culture for the creation of wealth, saying that Nigeria has diverse arts and cultural heritage that could yield wealth for the people if properly harnessed and promote.   This is even as he […]
Arts & Entertainments

Affordable Art launches online gallery

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Affordable Art Online has announced the launch of its online art gallery. Affordable Art Online works closely with a diverse range of emerging artists to nurture and solidify their presence and practice towards becoming well-established artists.   According to Gallery Manager/Administrator, Grace Awe, the aim is to make art accessible and create a hub for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: