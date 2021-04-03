Travel & Tourism

NAFEST 2021: Fayemi, Runsewe meet, set high goals

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

The journey to hosting a successful and historic National Festival of Arts and Culture otherwise tagged Ekiti NAFEST 2021 may have began in earnest following a meeting between the governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi and the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, with both of them committing to the festival and setting high goal.

To set things in motion, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the festival was inaugurated at the Government House, Ado Ekiti. Fayemi gave a guarantee of the state’s determination to host the nation to a historic festival that will deliver memorable experiences to everyone attending.

He stated that Ekiti State is the most suitable state to host such a national festival of this magnitude, adding that the state is one of the most peaceful and hospital places in the country. Therefore, he charged the LOC to put in their best and write their names in gold in ensuring that the annual festival, which is slated to hold between November 13 and 20, is a blockbuster.

“Justify the confidence repose in you. There is a nexus between culture and development,” he added while promising the total support of the state government in every way possible to deliver on the national assignment, which he said should cement the place of Ekiti State in Nigerian arts and culture space. While in his response, the DG of NCAC, Runsewe, commended Fayemi for not only committing to hosting the festival two years ago but for setting in motion now the administrative structure needed to deliver a befitting NAFEST. He assured that NCAC will work closely with the state to ensure that this year’s festival makes a difference.

“Looking at the theme of the festival; ‘Celebrating National Unity in Diversity,’ there is no better state and time to celebrate this diversity and strength of the Nigerian nation and her people than Ekit and now,” he said. The state Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare, who was also present at the event and whose duty it is to superintendent the festival, gave assurance of a successful and fulfilling event.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

