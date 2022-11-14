NAFEST 2022: Lagos emerges overall best

Lagos State has emerged as the overall best state at this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged ‘Eko NAFEST 2022’, as curtail closed yesterday on the one-week cultural tourism celebration hosted by the state.

NAFEST is annual arts and culture fiesta under the auspices of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), is devoted to showcasing the various aspects of the art and cultural heritage of the country, with the aim of not only preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the country but also enforcing peaceful co-existence and unity among Nigerians.

Rivers and Bayelsa states emerged joint second overall best states while Ekiti took the third position followed by Kano and Ogun states, which claimed fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

With this win, Lagos State maintained the emerging trend of hosting state of the annual festival, which is hosted on rotational basis by the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja claiming the overall best position at the festival.

Edo State hosted in 2020 and won while Ekiti State hosted last year and won too. The festival gong for the best overall winning state was presented to Lagos State contingent by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat Kadiri, who represented the state governor, Babajide Sanwo – Olu at the colourful closing ceremony held at the Onika Stadiu

