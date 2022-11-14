News

NAFEST 2022: Lagos emerges overall best

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Lagos State has emerged as the overall best state at this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged ‘Eko NAFEST 2022’, as curtail closed yesterday on the one-week cultural tourism celebration hosted by the state.

 

NAFEST is annual arts and culture fiesta under the auspices of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), is devoted to showcasing the various aspects of the art and cultural heritage of the country, with the aim of not only preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the country but also enforcing peaceful co-existence and unity among Nigerians.

 

Rivers and Bayelsa states emerged joint second overall best states while Ekiti took the third position followed by Kano and Ogun states, which claimed fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

 

With this win, Lagos State maintained the emerging trend of hosting state of the annual festival, which is hosted on rotational basis by the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja claiming the overall best position at the festival.

 

Edo State hosted in 2020 and won while Ekiti State hosted last year and won too. The festival gong for the best overall winning state was presented to Lagos State contingent by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat Kadiri, who represented the state governor, Babajide Sanwo – Olu at the colourful closing ceremony held at the Onika Stadiu

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Some of the arrested #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos...Saturday. PHOTOS: SULEIMAN HUSAINI
News

Lekki Tollgate shooting: We didn’t indict Army-Forensic firm

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla and Anayo Ezugwu

The forensic firm contracted to provide expert services to the Lagos State Judicial Panel on the October 20, 2020 Lekki shooting, Sentinel Forensic Limited, yesterday denied reports on social media that it indicted the Nigerian Army for killing peaceful protesters at Lagos tollgate.   A forensic expert from the firm, Joseph Kayode Funsho, had on […]
News Top Stories

2023: S’E presidency is about justice not zoning –Fmr Imo Gov

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Senator Rochas Okorocha yesterday made his intention to run for the Nigeria topmost office, the Presidency, known to the media, stating that Igbo Presidency in 2023 is all about justice and not zoning.   Okorocha, who served two terms as governor, said he […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: Delegations arrive for ceasefire talks​

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are meeting in Turkey on Tuesday for face-to-face talks for the first time in two weeks, with Kyiv seeking a ceasefire without giving up territory or sovereignty. The Russians landed Monday night and the Ukrainian delegation even later, after what they called logistical delays, reports the BBC. Turkey’s leader, Recep […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica