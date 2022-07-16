News

NAFEST 2022: Sanwo-Olu says plans concluded for colourful festival

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Ahead of this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (Eko NAFEST) 2022, Lagos State government has declared its commitment to hosting the event, saying it has concluded plans for the successful staging of one of the most promising and colourful cultural festivals in the annals of the yearly arts and cultural feast. This disclosure was made during the week by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, when he played host to the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who paid him a visit at the State House Marina, to brief him on the festival held yearly under the auspices of NCAC.

Sanwo- Olu said the state government has carried out a lot of improvement on the designated facilities to be used for the festival in line with all criteria set by NCAC, noting that the state will not only host the biggest and most colourful festival but also emerge the overall winner of the fiesta. He revealed that as a prelude to the festival that the state will hold a pre-NAFEST event for seven days, which is aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage of all the local government areas in the state and to herald Eko NAFEST 2022.

In his response, Runsewe while commending the state governor for his commitment to the festival congratulated the state government for winning the hosting right for NAFEST 2022 which was keenly contested by three other states, adding that the festival which is the foremost cultural event in Nigeria is a platform to unite the nation through arts and culture. Runsewe said that the essence of the visit; “Is for us to interact and brief you on details of hosting the festival which will bring together contingents from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT to Lagos State for seven days.”

 

Our Reporters

