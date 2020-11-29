News

Nafest 33rd edition ends in grand style with Bayelsa topping

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, reechoed the return of peace to Jos, noting that his government invested on security and the welfare of the people.

 

He spoke glowingly about the tourism and hospitality economy of the Plateau, adding that Nigerians and foreigners alike must return and invest, recreate in a safe, secured and temperate city of Jos, the state capital.

 

Joined by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala Bunu and Minster of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, Governor Lalong explained that God has been in the forefront of the restoration of peace in the state, therefore deserving all the glory.

 

After a very awesome state by state colourful parade, with heavy drummings and songs from the diverse tongues and people of Nigeria, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, disclosed that culture will help drive national sports and youth development across the nation.

 

Otunba Segun Runsewe Director General National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), in his remarks explained that Plateau is now the medical tourism capital of Africa, due its uniqueness, peace and tranquility.

 

He further stated that culture will be fulcrum of enterprenual rediscovery and empowerment among the young persons and women in the rural areas.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Umahi committing political suicide –Primate Ayodele

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has described the defection of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a journey to end his own political career.   Speaking to journalists following Umahi’s recent dumping of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the […]
News

An eyesore called Calabar-Itu highway

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

It was constructed over 40 years ago and inaugurated with aplomb. But since then, the Calabar-Itu highway has been on a steep slope of decline. A journey that is supposed to last only 45 minutes now takes eight hours if one is lucky. Otherwise, it could take a day if there is a breakdown of […]
News Top Stories

Stamp Duty: FIRS rakes in N3bn weekly from banks

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Reps mediate in agency, NIPOST face off   FG to help states recover backlog   The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has said the agency is generating N3 billion weekly from Stamp Duty collection by deposit money banks (DMBs).   Nami disclosed the figures to members of the House of Representatives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: