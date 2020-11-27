NAFEST: Benue places second in cultural quiz

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Representatives of Benue State at the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), holding in Jos, Friday, clinched the overall second position in the cultural quiz competition.

Benue’s combination of Leo Ukase and Odu John Odu, SS2 and 3 students of Mt. St Gabriel, Makurdi, lost narrowly to their counterparts from Kaduna State by 44 points to 47.

The 16 year olds, who hail from Gwer West and Ogbadibo local government areas respectively, had come first at the North Central Zone before coming second in the finals.

Ukase, from Gwer West, and Odu, from Ogbadibo, both expressed excitement at the trip to Jos and participation in the festival for the first time and commended the state government for giving them the opportunity.

They said NAFEST gave them a platform to make friends and learn more about Nigeria’s indigenous cultures.

