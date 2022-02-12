NAFEST, Sterling Bank make Travellers Awards 2021 list

National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) has been named as the Best Tourism Product for 2021 by Travellers Awards. The yearly art and culture event is organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and hosted on rotation basis by different states in Nigeria. Last year’s festival was hosted by Ekiti State government in Ado Ekiti with over 20 states in attendance. This year’s festival is expected to be hosted by Lagos State later in the year. Otunba Segun Runsewe is the director general of NCAC and he is noted for his passion and commitment to developing and promoting Nigerian cultural tourism sector over the years.

Also on the honour roll is Sterling Bank, which clinched the award for the Most Tourism Friendly Bank of the Year. Ever since the bank showed its intention to participate in the tourism space in Nigeria, it has not relented. It has supported initiatives of Lagos State tourism alongside some other states that have sought its partnership and the private operators as well with funding among others.

It has created a special and dedicated department for tourism with its operations. The bank created a dedicated desk on tourism operations headed by Mrs. Abiola Adelana, who has served as the face of the bank with her and her team’s attendance at most tourism related events.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...