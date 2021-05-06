NAFOWA President assesses logistics facilities in Lagos

National President of Nigerian Airforce Officer’s Wives Association (NAFOWA), Mrs. Elizabeth Amao, yesterday, inspected facilities at the Logistics Command, Ikeja. Amao, who was in entourage with other NAFOWA executives, said that her visit was to identify herself with other members while inspecting the facilities in Lagos with the view of improving their current state. The one day maiden visit afforded both the NAFOWA and Nigerian Airforce Airmen Wives Association (NAFAWA) to ask questions with their president on how to move their association forward during her tenure. Amao, who urged her fellow members to give their full support to the organisation, told the participants to serve with examples as they serve as role models for other women.

Like this: Like Loading...