NAFOWA President assesses logistics facilities in Lagos

National President of Nigerian Airforce Officer’s Wives Association (NAFOWA), Mrs. Elizabeth Amao, yesterday, inspected facilities at the Logistics Command, Ikeja. Amao, who was in entourage with other NAFOWA executives, said that her visit was to identify herself with other members while inspecting the facilities in Lagos with the view of improving their current state. The one day maiden visit afforded both the NAFOWA and Nigerian Airforce Airmen Wives Association (NAFAWA) to ask questions with their president on how to move their association forward during her tenure. Amao, who urged her fellow members to give their full support to the organisation, told the participants to serve with examples as they serve as role models for other women.
Related Articles
AfDB provides $400,000 grant for Nigeria to support capital markets devt
The African Development Bank Group on Friday signed a $400,000 grant agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria to strengthen securities market regulation and broaden market instruments. The funds will go towards strengthening the risk-based supervision framework, regulation of derivatives and green bonds, and build capacity for green finance. The grant will be […]
Petrol hike: NLC, TUC missing, as Nigerians kick
Despite the outrage by Nigerians over the recent hike in Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, organised labour has refused to comment over the matter three days after the hike. The Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) had in a circular dated November 11, informed petrol marketers of the changes in wholesale price […]
Don’t go on strike, govs beg labour
Governors of the 36 states of the country has asked organised labour not to go on its planned industrial action on Monday over the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff. The governors, who met with leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) till the early […]
