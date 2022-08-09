NAFRCOWA School graduation/prizegiving day pix in a glance

The management of NAFRCOWA School, Lagos, last week rolled out the drum to celebrate the school’s Speech/ Prize Giving Ceremony 2022. It was great excitement for the school and students as the event marked the 15th anniversary of the school.

In her remarks, the wife of the Air Force Commandant, AVM I.G Lubo, who is the Proprietress of the school, said education is the best asset and legacy parents and guardians can bequeath to their children and wards.

The event was attended by the wives of officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, who in their separate comments congratulated the graduating pupils in the nursery and primary sections of the school for forging ahead well in their education

