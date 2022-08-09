Education

NAFRCOWA School graduation/prizegiving day pix in a glance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The management of NAFRCOWA School, Lagos, last week rolled out the drum to celebrate the school’s Speech/ Prize Giving Ceremony 2022. It was great excitement for the school and students as the event marked the 15th anniversary of the school.

 

In her remarks, the wife of the Air Force Commandant, AVM I.G Lubo, who is the Proprietress of the school, said education is the best asset and legacy parents and guardians can bequeath to their children and wards.

 

The event was attended by the wives of officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, who in their separate comments congratulated the graduating pupils in the nursery and primary sections of the school for forging ahead well in their education

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Lawmaker to striking ASUU: Key into IPPIS

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

The member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, has called on university lecturers, under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to key into the Federal Government Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to enable them to receive their salaries.   He said that […]
Education

UNN flags off 12,000-capacity students’ hostel project

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

W orried by the dearth of hostel facilities confronting the university and the need to address this, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, has flagged off the construction of over 12,000-capacity bed-space students’ hostel infrastructure.     This was also as the Vice-Chancellor commissioned a multi-million naira Archaeology Museum […]
Education

Ondo community seeks take over of school

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

An agrarian community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Irese, has appealed to the state government to, as a matter of urgent consideration, take over the running of the only community secondary school in the area before it ceased to exist.   This is as the community insisted that the call had become […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica