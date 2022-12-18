News Top Stories

NAF’s Special Forces rescue kidnapped expatriates six months after

Emmanuel Onani
ABUJA
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday, said its special forces under the 271 Detachment in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, rescued seven Chinese expatriates, who had been in the captivity of suspected terrorists since June.
A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, noted that the “daring and clinical military operations” was undertaken in the early hours of December 17.
According to him:”The  rescued Chinese victims are believed to have been kidnapped in June 2022 by terrorists while working on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government, Niger State.
“The Combat Search and Rescue operation, which consisted of 35 Special Forces was conducted in the cover of night at Kanfani Doka and Gwaska General Areas leading to the terrorists abandoning their enclaves, weapons and kidnapped Chinese victims while fleeing for their lives due to the superior fire power of the special forces.”

He explained that, “after the successful operations, the seven Chinese victims were flown to the 271 NAF Detachment Medical Centre for evaluation where two of the victims were stabilized.
“Subsequently, the seven victims were flown to the NAF Base Medical Hospital, Kaduna for further medical investigations.
“The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has since congratulated the Commander of the 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin Gwari and his men for their continued determination and commitment, even in the face of danger, as they make inroad into the final fringes of terrorists’ enclaves in Kaduna State and the Northwest in general”.
Gabkwet quoted the CAS as saying: “I am very proud of what our Special Forces in Birnin Gwari and elsewhere have continued to achieve and I remain confident that we will soon free all areas of terrorists and their activities.’
Air Marshal Amao also enjoined Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies by providing useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminal elements and those supporting them.

 

