NAHCo acquires ground support equipmentAFRAA

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. (NAHCO Plc) has taken delivery of a new set of Ground Support Equipment (GSE), which includes four units of high capacity Mallaghan Mobile Steps with Chutes and a fourteen tonnes cargo main deck high loader.

The tier four Deutz engine capacity mobile steps are installed with multi-functional sensors, while the Angelo Bombelli/Airmarell Highl loader, has a forward platform with three folding flaps and an automatic retractable rear stopper. It also comes with a dual row of ten powered rubber wheels controlled in two independent sections for longitudinal transfers.

The battery-operated emergency pump High loader comes with double hydraulic braking on each front wheel to aid its performance.

Also acquired are five units of Toyota Coaster buses and one Toyota Hiace bus, all for crew transportation.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indranil Gupta, said at the unveiling of the GSE, ’’we are committed to satisfying our clients/customers through excellent service delivery, using the latest equipment and also confidence that the Group’s equipment acquisition plan would bolster our resolve in making the NAHCO group a one-stop-shop for aviation logistics and travels.

“Along with the phased plan of GSE acquisition, we also plan to invest in cutting-edge technology to delight our customers/clients in a more effective, efficient, and seamless manner’’.

