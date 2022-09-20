Business

NAHCo acquires ground support equipmentAFRAA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. (NAHCO Plc) has taken delivery of a new set of Ground Support Equipment (GSE), which includes four units of high capacity Mallaghan Mobile Steps with Chutes and a fourteen tonnes cargo main deck high loader.
The tier four Deutz engine capacity mobile steps are installed with multi-functional sensors, while the Angelo Bombelli/Airmarell Highl loader, has a forward platform with three folding flaps and an automatic retractable rear stopper. It also comes with a dual row of ten powered rubber wheels controlled in two independent sections for longitudinal transfers.
The battery-operated emergency pump High loader comes with double hydraulic braking on each front wheel to aid its performance.
Also acquired are five units of Toyota Coaster buses and one Toyota Hiace bus, all for crew transportation.
The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Indranil Gupta, said at the unveiling of the GSE, ’’we are committed to satisfying our clients/customers through excellent service delivery, using the latest equipment and also confidence that the Group’s equipment acquisition plan would bolster our resolve in making the NAHCO group a one-stop-shop for aviation logistics and travels.
“Along with the phased plan of GSE acquisition, we also plan to invest in cutting-edge technology to delight our customers/clients in a more effective, efficient, and seamless manner’’.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Tariff: Nigerian importers justify interest in neighbouring ports

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

High cost of doing business, container deposit and agency fees at Lagos seaports have continued to affect imports and exports, forcing Nigeria-bound cargoes to flood neighbouring countries.   The President of Shippers Association of Lagos (SAL), Rev. Jonathan Nicole, said in Lagos that neighbouring ports were attracting Nigerian shippers with low costs. He urged government […]
Business

Dafribank group kicks off initiative to support education, feed 500 families 

Posted on Author Reporter

  To uphold their community development culture, DafriGroup PLC founded by Xolane Ndhlovu, a renowned philanthropist, says they have commenced giving out a 16-ton truck load of food supplies and N10 million for educational support. According to Dafribank, Group Head of Communication, Catherine Anajemba, DafriGroup believes in giving back to the community and that is what inspired this […]
Business

Premium Pension reappoints Mairami as MD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Board of Directors of Premium Pension Limited has approved the reappointment of Mr. Umar Sanda Mairami as the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer for another term, effective January 2, 2022. It will be recalled that Mairami was first appointed in January 2018 for a term of four years. The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica