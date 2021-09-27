Business

NAHCO Aviance hires director

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) has appointed Prof. Enyinna Okpara as a non-executive director.

 

The Company Secretary, Mr Bello Abdullahi of Dikko & Mahmoud Solicitors, said in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) that Okpara’s appointment came after ratification at the firm’s 40th Annual General Meeting held on July 30. Okpara is an experienced auditor and tax consultant, having worked with Akintola Williams Deloitte.

 

The notice read in part: “Okpara is a professor of accounting and finance and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of  Nigeria (ICAN).”

 

He obtained a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in accounting and is currently the dean, College of Social and Management Sciences, Wellspring University, Benin City.

 

He had previously worked as accounts/logistics manager in the Dangote Group and also served in the Nigerian Army as a commissioned officer, rising to the rank of captain before he voluntarily d i s e n – g a g e d f r o m a c t ive military service in 1999.

