NAHCO begins investigation into Air Peace incident, suspends officers

The Management of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. has expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident of NAHCO equipment which impacted an Air Peace Airbus A320 Aircraft, at the Lagos Airport on Wednesday. The company noted that Air Peace is the biggest privately owned airline in Africa, and it is proud to have them as one of its prime clients. “We share a very cordial relationship with the Airline, and we have been together all these years serving them diligently and professionally, since inception.”

A statement by Dr. Sola Obabori, Group Executive Director, Business and Corporate Services said: “We have invited the relevant regulatory and security agencies to swing into action and especially investigate the subject of sabotage and take an independent look at the incident. “To enable proper and unhindered investigation, some senior operations officials have been suspended, while some others are being investigated.” Equipment of the NAHCO Plc. rammed into an aircraft belonging to Air Peace at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, thereby disrupting its flight operations.

This was the third time in one month that NAHCO equipment would be damaging aircraft of Air Peace, a source close to the airline said. Air Peace said it suspected sabotage against its operations by some unscrupulous elements in the industry and called on the relevant authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the incessant damage to its equipment by the staff of the handling company.

A source close to the place of the incident said the damaged aircraft was an Airbus A320 with the registration number: A320 ES-SAZ. The incident led to the damage of the aircraft elevator by the NAHCO stairs equipment. According to the source, before the incident occurred, the aircraft was scheduled to ferry passengers from Lagos to Owerri for a 7 a.m. flight, while the same airplane was positioned for about 10 flights on the day of the incident. The spokesman for Air Peace, Stanley Olisa confirmed the incident occurred in the morning when the aircraft was scheduled to airlift passengers to Owerri from Lagos.

He suspected that its operations were being sabotaged by some people in the sector, wondering if it was meant to reduce its capacity. He said: “This is the third time in one month. The aircraft is now grounded and we don’t know when it will be up again. The NAHCO staff had no reason to be where he was. He was not assigned to the aircraft and how he rammed into our aircraft is still shocking. “This is going to cause revenue loss for us as an airline. The aircraft was scheduled to operate several flights on Wednesday, but could not do so, causing flight disruptions and delays. “The authorities should investigate the incident and take necessary actions. We have made a formal complaint to NAHCO management on the development.” Obabori, however, ruled out any form of sabotage from any staff of the handling company, describing Air Peace as its prime client.

