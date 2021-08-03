NAHCO set for modern tools, service delivery

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, at the weekend, in Lagos, hosted clients and aviation industry stakeholders to a customer appreciation party for their support and consistency, despite the COVID-19, which ravaged the entire globe in the past year, promising to improve its working relationship with its customers by providing more modern facilities and excellent service delivery.

The event themed: ‘Client Celebration Dinner,’ was an opportunity for the company and customers to further improve on the existing relationships, seek ways to address the challenges and get adequate feedback on service delivery.

In her opening speech, Group Managing Director, NAHCO Plc, Mrs. Adetokunbo Fagbemi, noted that the outbreak of COVID-19 disrupted the mapped-out strategies of the company in the past year, but expressed optimism that the industry was gradually returning to the pre-COVID-19 era.

According to her, past feedbacks from clients had been very helpful in moving the company forward, assuring that NAHCO would continue to take clients as its major priority.

She said: “We want to celebrate them (clients), we want to get feedbacks from them.

We also want to know what their challenges are and how we can continue to deliver quality services to them.

“We need to know how we can serve our clients either airline, concessionaires, freight forwarders and others. So, we are customer centric. We have a customer experience team, which is to continue to monitor them, and we don’t shy away when the customers complain or give us feedback.

“So, when they give us feedback, we love them, and we draw up plans on how those issues can be resolved. We take everything onboard; the good, the bad. As we move on, we intend to increase our services to our customers.

Don’t forget that we are in this business because of our clients. It is very important to showcase them and let them know we care for them.”

On the complaints raised by clients, Fagbemi explained that some of the challenges were not in the purview of NAHCO, but assured that the management would pass such messages to the appropriate authorities.

Like this: Like Loading...