NAHCO to bolster operations with N7 billion in 2022

The company is also calling on the Federal Government to make foreign exchange available to investors in the Nigerian aviation industry at the official rate in order to ease the burden of sourcing foreign currency through the alternate market.

Chairman, NAHCO Plc, Dr. Seinde Fadeni, stated this in Lagos.

According to him, the board and management of NAHCO had invested over N6 billion in equipment acquisition in the past three years and hoped to invest another N7 billion in facility upgrade in 2022.

He stated that the impending equipment would be deployed to further enhance its performance to its clients and assured that NAHCO would not relegate quality services at the altar of pricing.

Fadeni explained that the current board on assumption of duty about a few years ago unveiled five years strategic programme for NAHCO, which included equipment upgrade and staff remuneration, maintaining that the handling company would continue to act according to the dictates of the industry.

Also, he emphasised that the company would not only procure equipment for the sake of doing so, stressing that it had identified specific airports with critical needs.

He disclosed that a few days ago, NAHCO took delivery of seven tractors, while other high loaders are being expected towards boosting its services.

He said: “Right now for the past two to three years, we have invested over N6 billion in equipment and for the next one year, we are thinking of investing another N7 billion. So, what we try to do is to be a bit strategic. We have done some forecasts of where we need the equipment.

“There is no need to buy the equipment that you won’t need. So, what we are trying to do is to look at the obsolete equipment, take them away and we will bring new ones to replace them. It is not everywhere that needs equipment and more so, the strategies are even changing.

“Until now, nobody carried cargo inside passenger plane, but now, you have almost 70 to 80 percent of the cargo that come into Nigeria through Ethiopian Airlines.

“We need to buy another set of equipment to ease the burden off our workers, unlike the way we used to do it in the past. So, we are strategically bringing in equipment almost every day, but right now, we have equipment for the next two years that will be coming almost every month.”

In March last year, the company acquired another set of ground support equipment valued at N500 million.

It was part of the N3.6 billion equipment proposed in 2019 for injection into the company to enhance service delivery, the ground handling firm said.

Some of the equipment are gangway (Passengers’ steps), which can be used by wide and narrow-bodied aircraft to convey passengers or engineers; high loaders, which are used to offload containers from the aircraft; ground power units used to power aircraft during flight planning; Push backs; air condition units, forklifts, and tractors among others.

The delivery was the first of two sets being expected before the end of the first quarter of 2020.

NAHCO also completed the renovation of the cargo complex, which houses the airlines, cargo agents, banks, and other clients.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...