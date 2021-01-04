NAHCON asks states to begin 2021 pilgrimage preparations

*As Saudi Arabia reopens borders

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON), had asked state Pilgrims Welfare Agencies to commence preparations for the 2021 Hajj exercise following the news of Saudi Arabia reopening it’s boarders for international pilgrimages.

The Spokesperson of the Commission, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, said in a release: “That as a people of faith saddled with the responsibility of managing Hajj and Umrah travels from Nigeria, the news holds glad tidings for those hoping to embark on Hajj and Umrah from Nigeria.

“Even as we look forward with high hopes on the possibility of the larger Muslim community performing Hajj and Umrah in 2021, NAHCON will continue to await further directives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in reverence to the Kingdom’s divinely bestowed role as the custodians of the two holy mosques and its domain.

“The Commission continues to commend and trust the Kingdom for its courage in taking difficult decisions in the interest of world Muslims even where the unfavorable effect of such decisions is borne by the Kingdom itself.”

Like this: Like Loading...