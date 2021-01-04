Islam

NAHCON asks states to begin 2021 pilgrimage preparations

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*As Saudi Arabia reopens borders
Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, (NAHCON), had asked state Pilgrims Welfare Agencies to commence preparations for the 2021 Hajj exercise following the news of Saudi Arabia reopening it’s boarders for international pilgrimages.
The Spokesperson of the Commission, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, said in a release: “That as a people of faith saddled with the responsibility of managing Hajj and Umrah travels from Nigeria, the news holds glad tidings for those hoping to embark on Hajj and Umrah from Nigeria.
“Even as we look forward with high hopes on the possibility of the larger Muslim community performing Hajj and Umrah in 2021, NAHCON will continue to await further directives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in reverence to the Kingdom’s divinely bestowed role as the custodians of the two holy mosques and its domain.
“The Commission continues to commend and trust the Kingdom for its courage in taking  difficult decisions in the interest of world Muslims even where the unfavorable effect of such decisions is borne by the Kingdom itself.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Islam

Saudi ends 7-month Umrah suspension, resumes Lesser Hajj October 4

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Saudi Arabia will gradually resume the yearround umrah pilgrimage from October 4, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, seven months after it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the first stage, “6,000 citizens and residents within the kingdom will be allowed to perform the umrah per day from October 4”, the ministry said […]
Islam

NAHCON seeks support for proposed hajj training institute, savings scheme

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has sought support for the success of the proposed Hajj Training Institute (HTI) and the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS). Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, solicited support for the commission’s two initiatives when he visited the Kaduna State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board in Kaduna. A statement signed by NAHCON’s […]
Islam

NASFAT tasks Muslim elites on virtues for Islamic propagation

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) has called on Muslim elites in Nigeria to exhibit the right virtues that can enhance propagation of Islamic faith. This was part of the submissions at a virtual symposium organised by NASFAT to celebrate the 70th birthday of her founding father, Dr. Abdul Lateef Olasupo. Dr. Abdul Lateef Olasupo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica