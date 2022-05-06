NAHCON boss greets Muslims, intensifies preparation for 2022 Hajj

Islam

The Chief Executive Officer of National Hajj Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, has congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and the of Eid-el-Fitr celebration, saying that the commission has also intensified its preparation for the 2022 hajj operation.

The NAHCHON boss in its Eid-el-Fitri message, also reassured all intending pilgrims and other stakeholders that the commission has reached a significant preparatory stage with critical partners essential to the success of Hajj operations. Kunle- Hassan said:”By the special favour of the Almighty, we witness the end of Ramadan of fast, glory be to Him that makes any situation possible. On behalf of my humtble self, NAHCON Board, management, and entire staff, I congratulate Nigerian Muslims for being alive to celebrate this joyous occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

I pray that we have exited the holy month of Ramadan with an exalted demeanor than when we started. I also pray that the Almighty grants the supplications that we made for ourselves and for our country. May all our acts of worship be rewarded with jannatul firdaus.

“As we revel on the prospect of participating in Hajj 2022, I would like to reassure our intending pilgrims and other stakeholders that NAHCON has reached a significant preparatory stage with critical partners essential to the success of Hajj operations. Similarly, the Commission is exploring every possible window to minimize the inevitable increase in Hajj fare. It is in the light of this that I urge our intending pilgrims and other stakeholders to reciprocate NAHCON’s effort through timely payment of dues as soon as the final fare for Hajj 2022 is announced. A timely move in this direction will help management in determining the number of pilgrims the Commission would be making arrangement for, which is an important paradigm for a successful Hajj.

He said:“Let me seize this avenue to update the public on latest development arising from an official visit to National Tawafa Company for Pilgrims of Non-Arab African Countries in Saudi Arabia, simply referred to as Mu’assasa. NAHCON delegation received briefing on some policy guidelines pertaining to few areas of Hajj operation. One of this is the restriction of four pilgrims to a room. “Similarly, this year, pilgrims shall be organized 45 to a group under one supervisor. Details of the grouping procedure will follow subsequently.

I hence encourage stakeholders saddled with the responsibility of organizing such groups to start strategizing to capably meet up with the requirement when the time comes. “Another new plan in this year’s Hajj is that feeding in Masha’ir would be managed by the Mu’assasa; this is the Muna, Muzdalifa and Arafat domains where pilgrims relocate to for devotional retreat. It is my strongest conviction that Hajj 2022 will be a success if we resolve to collectively contribute our quota towards attaining a hitch-free 2022 Hajj operations.”

 

