NAHCON commences Hajj Savings Scheme tour in South-West, Nigeria

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has kick-started a sensitization tour of South-West States, for the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS). The Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) is a contributory savings arrangement organized by NAHCON and the state pilgrims’ welfare boards in partnership with Jaiz Bank Plc, to provide a long-term savings platform for people who intend to build their savings for Hajj. Assistant Director, Information and Publication Division, NAHCON, Mousa Ubandawaki, who declared this in a statement, added the first port of call for the HSS team in the South-West was Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Monday, December 14.

“It is a queue-based system of first come, first served that enables pilgrims pay for Hajj over a period of time they desire,” he said. The scheme was officially launched in Kano, on October 4, 2020 by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, at the Hajj Demonstration Centre in the commercial city. “The sensitisation in Osogbo would be followed with the one in Abeokuta on December 15, and the event will move to Ado Ekiti and Akure on the 16th and 17th respectively.

“While the grand finale would hold in Lagos on the 20th of December, 2020 at the Radio Lagos/Eko FM Marque, Lateef Jakande road, Agindingbi, Ikeja by 10am and is expected to be attended by high-ranking government officials, Hajj industry’s mogul Islamic organisations and traditional rulers,” he noted. Ubandawaki called on intending pilgrims to participate in the scheme by registering and opening an account on the platform through the State pilgrims’ welfare boards’ offices, HSS web portal or any Jaiz Bank outlet.

“The HSS is one of the most important policy thrust of the current NAHCON board led by Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, to prune down the cost of Hajj among other benefits. Beside the cost benefit to the pilgrims, the Scheme will also also enable the Hajj administrators to plan the movement and transportation of pilgrims,” he added.

