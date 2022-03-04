NAHCON commends Ogun Pilgrims Board on Hajj operations

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has lauded the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board for abiding by the rules and regulations on hajj operations. The leader of the NAHCON delegation and Deputy Director, States and Zones, Alhaji Alidu Shutti gave the commendation during an inspection visit to the Board’s Secretariat, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saying the visit was one of the criteria for renewal of license operation which would enable the Board to perform hajj related activities.

Shutti said the inspection team was impressed by the achievements of the Board and affirmed that its activities were in tandem with NAHCON guidelines, adding that Ogun is ahead of other states’ visits. “We are here to inspect the activities of the Board and the equipment on the ground, because NAHCON establishment Act 2006, section 4, sub-section 1A, stipulates that the Commission shall license, regulate, supervise and perform oversight functions on hajj and umrah activities”, he said.

The Director commended the leadership of the Board for establishing a mutual relationship with key agencies that were actively involved in hajj operations which include, Primary Healthcare Development Board, Port Health Service, Nigeria Immigration Services, and others. Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Salau Dauda said the agency would not relent on its oars in ensuring seamless hajj and Umrah operations as expected, urging the Commission to always consider the State Board first in its plan for hajj schedule.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...