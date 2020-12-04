Islam

NAHCON reiterates commitment for quality Hajj services

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON has expressed its determination to enhance welfare and provide quality services to the Nigerian pilgrims. The Commissioner representing North-East in NAHCON, Abba Jatau, stated this on Monday while declaring open a two-day zonal meeting in Bauchi. Jatau noted that the meeting was in line with the NAHCON’ s transformation agenda which geared towards x-raying issues and finding solutions to ensure a hitch free 2021 Hajj excercise.

He added that the meeting discussed the issue of the ongoing Hajj Development Levy Projects, assessing the procedure and quality of the pilgrims enlightenment/ education and addressing the performance of the state and NAHCON on services to pilgrims.

Earlier, in his welcome address the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji. Abubakar Babangida Tafida Tafidan Giade, appreciated NAHCON for choosing Bauchi State to host the meeting at this aupiciuos period. Giade expressed optimism that the meeting is a green light that indicates the possibility of Hajj 2021, couple with the commencement of the Umrah exercise.

He used the forum to further call on the leaders, royal fathers and Ulamas to continue to pray for a total eradication of COVID-19 in the world. Participants at the meeting included: the Chief Executives of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe; the NAHCON Zonal officials, the representative of the NAHCON outraech offices (Bauchi and Adamawa), Directors of Operations at the North Eastern States amongst others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

2020 Hajj: Pilgrims ban puts N150bn annual transactions in jeopardy

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The ban placed on pilgrims from hajj participating countries by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to COVID 19 pandemic has out annual transactions worth N150 billion in jeopardy. National Coordinator, Independent Hajj Reporters, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammed, who declared this in a write up in which he did a review of the Hajj operations, maintained […]
Islam

States’ Pilgrim Boards mull 2020 Hajj deposits’ refund

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The pilgrims welfare boards in States across Nigeria have begun plan to refund deposits made by intending pilgrims who could not attend 2020 Hajj due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who confirmed this also approved the setting up of a Committee to refund Hajj deposits to the affected intending […]
Islam

Don’t retaliate attack on mosques, Islamic groups plead with Muslims

Posted on Author Adeol Yusuf

Islamic groups have cautioned Muslims against reprisals on Mosques in parts of South-East. The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), which made this known have also denounced alleged attacks on Muslims in South-East and South-South regions of the country. This came as Chairman, Nsukka Local Council of Enugu State, Mr. Cosmas […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: