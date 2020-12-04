NAHCON reiterates commitment for quality Hajj services

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON has expressed its determination to enhance welfare and provide quality services to the Nigerian pilgrims. The Commissioner representing North-East in NAHCON, Abba Jatau, stated this on Monday while declaring open a two-day zonal meeting in Bauchi. Jatau noted that the meeting was in line with the NAHCON’ s transformation agenda which geared towards x-raying issues and finding solutions to ensure a hitch free 2021 Hajj excercise.

He added that the meeting discussed the issue of the ongoing Hajj Development Levy Projects, assessing the procedure and quality of the pilgrims enlightenment/ education and addressing the performance of the state and NAHCON on services to pilgrims.

Earlier, in his welcome address the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji. Abubakar Babangida Tafida Tafidan Giade, appreciated NAHCON for choosing Bauchi State to host the meeting at this aupiciuos period. Giade expressed optimism that the meeting is a green light that indicates the possibility of Hajj 2021, couple with the commencement of the Umrah exercise.

He used the forum to further call on the leaders, royal fathers and Ulamas to continue to pray for a total eradication of COVID-19 in the world. Participants at the meeting included: the Chief Executives of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe; the NAHCON Zonal officials, the representative of the NAHCON outraech offices (Bauchi and Adamawa), Directors of Operations at the North Eastern States amongst others.

