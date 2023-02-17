News

NAHCON restates Feb 28 deadline for hajj remittances by states

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has restated that the deadline for the remittance of 50 per cent deposit in the 2023 allocation for hajj pilgrimage remains February 28, failure of which the affected state(s) would either forfeit their allocation or have it reduced. The Assistant Director, Information and Publications, NAHCON, Mallam Mousa Ubandawaki, made this known yesterday in Abuja, that remittance to the commission in this past week has been abysmal, adding that payment to service providers in Saudi Arabia remains the biggest assurance that Nigeria will participate in this year’s hajj. Ubandawaki explained that; “Therefore, it is necessary to kick things off. By our calendar of events, final remittance to the commission should be concluded by February 28 in order to conclude our arrangements on time, as we don’t want to give room for lapses.” He implored the State’s Welfare Pilgrimage Board (SPWB)/A/C to cooperate with the commission and ensure compliance with the directive in order to make the 2023 hajj successful. “While reiterating our commitment to all intending pilgrims to ensure that everyone who paid their fare is registered, we urge the states to respect the agreement on the distribution.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari mourns Attah Igala, Michael Oboni

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound commiserations with the family, friends and associates of His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, over the transition of the Paramount Ruler of Igala Kingdom and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs. T   he President also condoled with the Kogi State Government, describing the late […]
News

Kogi in 7years under Gov Bello has surpassed expectations – NDP

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Democratic Platform (NDP) has hailed Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his remarkable achievements in seven years as Kogi State Governor. In a statement signed by its President, Adeyemi Adewolo, the group said Governor Bello has redefined governance with his purposeful leadership. Adewolo said Alhaji Bello has transformed the Confluence State from a laughing stock […]
News

2023: Abia monarchs demand politics of inclusiveness

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The Traditional Rulers Council of Old Isuikwuato District in Abia State have called on the people, political leaders and stakeholders in the state to zone the 2023 governorship seat to Abia North, precisely the Old Isuikwuato District in the spirit of equity and fairness. This is as the tradi- tional rulers said that the acronym […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica