NAHCON restates Feb 28 deadline for hajj remittances by states

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has restated that the deadline for the remittance of 50 per cent deposit in the 2023 allocation for hajj pilgrimage remains February 28, failure of which the affected state(s) would either forfeit their allocation or have it reduced. The Assistant Director, Information and Publications, NAHCON, Mallam Mousa Ubandawaki, made this known yesterday in Abuja, that remittance to the commission in this past week has been abysmal, adding that payment to service providers in Saudi Arabia remains the biggest assurance that Nigeria will participate in this year’s hajj. Ubandawaki explained that; “Therefore, it is necessary to kick things off. By our calendar of events, final remittance to the commission should be concluded by February 28 in order to conclude our arrangements on time, as we don’t want to give room for lapses.” He implored the State’s Welfare Pilgrimage Board (SPWB)/A/C to cooperate with the commission and ensure compliance with the directive in order to make the 2023 hajj successful. “While reiterating our commitment to all intending pilgrims to ensure that everyone who paid their fare is registered, we urge the states to respect the agreement on the distribution.”

