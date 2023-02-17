NAHCON restates Feb 28 deadline for hajj remittances by states

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has restated that the deadline for the remittance of 50 per cent deposit in the 2023 allocation for hajj pilgrimage remains February 28, failure of which the affected state(s) would either forfeit their allocation or have it reduced. The Assistant Director, Information and Publications, NAHCON, Mallam Mousa Ubandawaki, made this known yesterday in Abuja, that remittance to the commission in this past week has been abysmal, adding that payment to service providers in Saudi Arabia remains the biggest assurance that Nigeria will participate in this year’s hajj. Ubandawaki explained that; “Therefore, it is necessary to kick things off. By our calendar of events, final remittance to the commission should be concluded by February 28 in order to conclude our arrangements on time, as we don’t want to give room for lapses.” He implored the State’s Welfare Pilgrimage Board (SPWB)/A/C to cooperate with the commission and ensure compliance with the directive in order to make the 2023 hajj successful. “While reiterating our commitment to all intending pilgrims to ensure that everyone who paid their fare is registered, we urge the states to respect the agreement on the distribution.”
Related Articles
Buhari mourns Attah Igala, Michael Oboni
President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed profound commiserations with the family, friends and associates of His Royal Majesty, Attah Igala, Michael Idakwo Ameh Oboni II, over the transition of the Paramount Ruler of Igala Kingdom and President, Kogi State Council of Chiefs. T he President also condoled with the Kogi State Government, describing the late […]
Kogi in 7years under Gov Bello has surpassed expectations – NDP
The National Democratic Platform (NDP) has hailed Alhaji Yahaya Bello for his remarkable achievements in seven years as Kogi State Governor. In a statement signed by its President, Adeyemi Adewolo, the group said Governor Bello has redefined governance with his purposeful leadership. Adewolo said Alhaji Bello has transformed the Confluence State from a laughing stock […]
2023: Abia monarchs demand politics of inclusiveness
The Traditional Rulers Council of Old Isuikwuato District in Abia State have called on the people, political leaders and stakeholders in the state to zone the 2023 governorship seat to Abia North, precisely the Old Isuikwuato District in the spirit of equity and fairness. This is as the tradi- tional rulers said that the acronym […]
