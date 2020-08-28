Islam

NAHCON seeks support for proposed hajj training institute, savings scheme

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has sought support for the success of the proposed Hajj Training Institute (HTI) and the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS). Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, solicited support for the commission’s two initiatives when he visited the Kaduna State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board in Kaduna. A statement signed by NAHCON’s head of public affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, quoted Alhaji Hassan as describing the visit as part of the commission’s mobilisation drive towards creating awareness for the two initiatives.

The NAHCON chairman stated that the state boards would benefit from the two schemes as they are directly in contact with the pilgrims and staff for whom training and retraining on hajj administration and participation are essential. Hassan said he recognised state boards as crucial to the success of both initiatives.

He expressed confidence that the savings scheme would be a game changer in the hajj industry and so it has to be promoted by all. According to Hassan, the hajj training institute was aimed at professionalising and standardising hajj operation in Nigeria as well as opening up employment opportunities and contributing to the growth of the Nigerian economy. He then expressed gratitude to Kaduna State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board for hosting the NAHCON contingent despite the short notice.

