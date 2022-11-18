NAHCON set to review 2022 Hajj, begins 2023 pilgrimage preparations

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that it had completed a four-day post hajj activities with stakeholders’ meeting and awards. According to NAHCON, the activities begun on Monday 14th and ended Thursday 17th November, 2022. Particularly, there was a meeting with State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/ Commissions/Agencies on 14th November at the Hajj House, NAHCON headquarters. This was followed by a meeting with Licensed Tour Operators on Tuesday 15th 2022. Discussions was dwell on review of the 2022 hajj, update on refund expected from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reconciliations of Hajj fares and way forward on the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS).

There was briefing on the 2023 hajj preparations so far. State forum of Executive Secretaries and other members were in attendance. Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, was flanked by his three Commissioners, Secretary to the NAHCON Board and Chairman Forum of States, congratulated all members for having participated in the 2022 hajj because some countries could not attend the year’s pilgrimage.

He stated that the commission had reviewed the 2022 hajj and will forward its report to the states for review and contributions in order to have a common stand. He expressed hope that all stakeholders have learnt one or two lessons from the 2022 hajj in order to avert future reoccurrence of such mistakes. “It will require all parties to pull resources together to accomplish greater success”, Alhaji Hassan said. On reconciliation, Alhaji Nura Hassan Yakassai, the Commissioner of Policy, Personnel Management and Finance informed members that the process had been concluded and documents signed between NAHCON and 33 states while three other states are yet to sign.

Those yet to sign are Ondo, Osun and Taraba. He briefed that having to reconcile between NAHCON, states and now Ja’iz Bank additionally slowed the process down. While refunding has commenced based on request by states, the Commissioner disclosed that more states will receive their refunds based on the laid down procedures. According to the Commissioner, some states will refund NAHCON specific amounts of money.

One of the issues of contention in the year’s reconciliation is the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) two per cent service charge. Alhaji Yakassai disclosed that NAHCON had accepted to bear one per cent off the states but they were to note that from 2023, the standard CBN service charge is two per cent unless there are new developments. As for the HSS, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan remarked that the states and NAHCON have reached a degree of agreement and announced their stand on the scheme. The announcement was done after the meeting on Wednesday, 13th November 2022.

The Chairman also reminded the gathering that NAHCON had made a request for refund to the pilgrims’ establishment in Saudi Arabia before departing the Kingdom from hajj. Contributing, the Adamawa state Executive Secretary who doubles as the Financial Secretary of the Forum and Acting Secretary for the day’s activity, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Salihu, expressed gratitude to all NAHCON staff and his colleagues that contributed positively to the 2022 hajj one way or the other. He reiterated the fact that the two bodies need each other to function effectively. On his part, the Taraba State Chairman of the state pilgrims’ office, Alhaji Hamza Baba Muri, specifically appreciated a NAHCON staff, Mr Umar Muhammad Kalgo over the tremendous assistance he offered the state board that enabled proficient movement of pilgrims’ luggage.

Finally, Chairman of the Forum of States, Mr Idris Almakura drew the attention of members to the fate of pilgrims that lost their lives during the hajj and the need to settle their debts and death certificates. In a similar event, Chairman/ CEO of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria ( NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan has met with the Saudi Arabia Deputy Minister Minister for Hajj in charge of Umrah, Engr Hesham Saeed. The meeting which took place in Saudi Arabia was to explore ways of making Umrah operations more efficient and seamless for Nigerian pilgrims. In attendance at the meeting were officials of Gill & Hulool, a Saudi based company which provides technological based solution to process visa, accommodation, and transportation for Umrah and Hajj.

