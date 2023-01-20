Islam

NAHCON, TMC, others commiserate with Jaiz Foundation’s CEO over mother’s passage

The Minister of Mines and Steels, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate for Lagos West, Dr Idiat Adebule, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal, Abuja, Justice Abdullah Adam Al-Ilory, Chairman of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation Mallam Adamu Bello and hosts of other prominent personalities and foremost organisations have commiserated with the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Jaiz Charity and Development Foundation Dr Abdullahi Shuaib over the death of his mother, Hajiya Sefinat Shuaib.

Adegbite prayed for the deceased. Also, Adebule said the death of one’s parent will always be painful due to their invaluable experience and undiluted love for their children. She enjoined the Shuaib family to take solace in the fact that Mama lived a worthy life. She prayed to Allah to grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus. Alhaji Hassan, who was in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a four-day Hajj and Umrah Expo, prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and accept her as a dutiful servant. He said the late Hajiya Sefinat lived a distinguished life of service to Islam and humanity.

The NAHCON boss prayed to God to comfort Shuaib’s family, loved ones and all those Mama left behind and also to grant her Al-Jannah Firdaus. Mallam Bello in a condolence letter on behalf of the Board, management and the entire staff of Jaiz Charity and development foundation, expressed heartfelt sympathy to the Shuaib family. He prayed to Allah to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss. Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society (NASFAT) Executive Secretary AbdulRahaman Adogie said: “the death of one’s loved one is always painful but as Muslims, we have no other alternative than to accept the will of Allah.

May Almighty Allah forgive her and overlook her shortcomings.” The Muslim Congress (TMC) Amir Alhaji AbdulWasi’i Taiwo Bangbala likened the death of Hajiya Shuaib to “a burnt library with all its contents due to immeasurable lessons and invaluable pieces of advice that her life epitomized. We are however solaced that she lived a fulfilled life.”

 

Our Reporters

