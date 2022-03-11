NAHCON to DSS: Fish out bad elements among pilgrims

As part of preparations for 2022 Hajj, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has solicited the support of the Director-General State Services (DGSS); Yusuf Magaji Bichi to ensure that unscrupulous elements capable of tarnishing the image of the country are prevented from embarking on Umrah or Hajj to the Holy Land of Saudi Arabia. NAHCON also reiterated the unwavering yearnings of Nigerian Muslims to embark on Umrah and Hajj as soon as all the restrictions are lifted, said that the SSS could help the commission through intelligence gathering and proper scrutiny at our airports.

The commission, however, directed State Muslims Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/ Agencies and Commissions (SPWBs) to migrate Hajj fare deposits made by intending pilgrims into the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) platform with Ja’iz bank. Speaking when he led delegate of the Commission to the Director-General State Services (DGSS); Yusuf Magaji Bichi at the Service Headquarters in Abuja, NAHCON Chiarman, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle, said the purpose of the visit was to solicit further collaboration with the agency and to seek assistance of the Commission in the proper scrutiny of Nigerians traveling to Saudi for Hajj and Umrah.

He commended the synergy and support of the SSS to the Commission. He also appreciated the good work of the DGSS and the agency in serving the nation. Responding, the DGSS commended the drive of the NAHCON team in discharging its duties, even as he highlighted the efforts of the service in seeking an end to the travel ban by Saudi.

In the same vein, speaking on the HSS, the NAHCON Chairman said the hajj saving scheme platform was approved as the unified registration option due to its profitability and transparent design in line with the Commission’s first come first served eligibility criterion. He assures of the commission’s untiring support to all state welfare boards having technical problems while moving the said funds. Such SPWBs are advised to contact the nearest Ja’iz bank branch for assistance. Meanwhile, the Commission awaits Saudi Arabia’s final decision on Nigeria’s quota allocation to facilitate local distribution of slots.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...